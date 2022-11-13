Dolphins backup QB Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled OUT for today’s game vs. the Cleveland Browns

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins will be without their backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater when the team hosts the Cleveland Browns at 1 PM EDT, live from Hard Rock Stadium.

“#Dolphins backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will be down today, source said. A chronic knee issue had a flare up this week and the team wanted to be smart about it.”

Bridgewater, 30, appeared in three games for the Dolphins in 2022, throwing for 522 total yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions during his limited action this season. Bridgewater signed a one-year deal with the team worth up to $10 million to be Miami’s primary backup this offseason. He will now miss today’s game with a knee injury.

With Teddy out for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will serve as Tua Tagovailoa’s backup quarterback. Thompson has appeared in two games this season, throwing for 255 yards and two interceptions. He also led the league in passing yards this preseason, FWIW.

I like Thompson, but I hope the only time we have to see him today is while he’s on the sideline holding a clipboard. Or maybe, late in the game after the Dolphins take a convincing 35-point lead.

The rest of the Miami Dolphins’ week ten injury report vs. the Cleveland Browns will release later today. And remember, if you’re on your way to the stadium for today’s game, WEAR WHITE!!!!