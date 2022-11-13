‘White-Out’ scheduled at Hard Rock Stadium for Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns

The Miami Dolphins return home after a two game road trip to face the incoming Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. For Sunday’s game, the Dolphins have planned a “white-out” for the team and their fans.

50,000 white towels tomorrow waving in the sky. Wear white. Who’s ready?? @MiamiDolphins — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) November 13, 2022

Tom Garfinkel, Miami’s Vice Chairman and CEO, confirmed the fashion statement on Twitter earlier in the week and then, on Saturday night, added the decision to hand out Dolphins-themed white towels to the fans in attendance.

Miami typically wears all white for Sunday afternoon games as a way to gain an even greater home-field advantage in the hot and humid South Florida weather. By this point, it has been widely publicized, but in addition to forcing their opponent to wear dark colored uniforms, they also keep them roasting in the blazing sun all game long on the exposed visiting benches, while the home team enjoys their time in the shade.

If you’re headed to Hard Rock Stadium for the Dolphins vs Browns game today, don’t stick out like a sore thumb - or like a Cleveland fan dressed in a brown jersey - and make sure you wear white to support this Miami squad!