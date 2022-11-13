Sunday Morning Football: Seattle Seahawks Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneeers Live Thread & Game Information

Week ten’s Sunday slate of games begins with an early contest, at least for those of us state side. As the NFL continues to make a push to expand its presence in Europe the NFL will for the first time play a regular season game in Munich Germany. In this game the Tampa Bay Buccanneers will serve as the “home team” and the Seattle Seahawks will serve as the “away team”. Despite differing records, both teams come into week ten in first place in their division.

The Seahawks kicked off the season with a win over the Denver Broncos but then went on to lose three of their first five games. Seattle has since gone on a four-game win streak. Their win streak includes bracketed wins over their division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals with Seattle defeating the Cardinals for the second time last week by a score of 31 to 21 in Glendale Arizona. Their other two wins during the streak came over the Los Angles Chargers and the New York Giants.

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a much more difficult run thus far this season. The Buccaneers began the season strong defeating a very good Dallas Cowboys squad and their division rival New Orleans Saints in order. Tampa has since lost five of seven games with their only wins over that span coming over the Atlanta Falcons and last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Tom Brady will be looking to prove that he still has “it” in this week's game against a good Seahawks team.

Seattle Seahawks (6-3) 1st NFC West @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) 1st NFC South