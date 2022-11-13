2022 NFL Week 10 winners picks from The Phinsider

Sunday’s Week 10 schedule starts with a first, as the NFL plays its first regular season game in Germany. With a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff on NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers start the quadruple header Sunday.

In the normal 1 p.m. ET slot, CBS will broadcast the Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans at New York Giants, Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins, and Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans games. On FOX, the early afternoon slot will feature the Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills contest, as well as the Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers games.

The late games this week will primarily be on FOX, with the Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers getting near-national coverage. The Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams game will get regional coverage on the network, while CBS will have the Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders in the late slot as well.

Sunday Night Football on NBC will have the Los Angeles Chargers meeting the San Francisco 49ers.

As we do with every game during the season, our group of contributors from here on The Phinsider have made their picks for all the games on today’s schedule. Unfortunately, we all got the Thursday Night Football result wrong, with all six of us expecting the Atlanta Falcons to beat the Carolina Panthers, only to have Carolina come away with the 25-15 victory. With that game included, James McKinney is leading the overall standings at 81-55-1 and Marek Brave is second at 79-57-1. Josh Houtz and CT Smith are tied for third at 76-60-1. Kevin Nogle is fifth at 72-64-1, and Jake Mendel is sixth at 70-66-1.

While we focus primarily on the straight-up winners picks, our contributors also have the opportunity to make picks against the spread and for the point total. You can check out those picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 10. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow morning.