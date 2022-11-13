Dolphins vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 6-3 Miami Dolphins come into Week 10 looking to continue a march toward the postseason, currently holding the sixth position in the AFC playoffs picture. They put a three-game winning streak on the line this afternoon as they host the Cleveland Browns, a 3-5 team that has been playing better football in recent weeks and had two weeks to prepare for today after their Week 9 bye. Cleveland is hoping they can come away with the upset and continue to build momentum into the second half of the season.

Miami is expecting to see their explosive offense, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, continue their quick-strike capability to put points on the board as they overwhelm the opposing defense with their speed. The Browns will be looking to control the clock and run-down Miami with a running game led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

The Dolphins are listed as 3.5-point favorites as of Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 49.5 points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Cleveland Browns (3-5) vs. Miami Dolphins (6-3)

2022 NFL Season Week 10

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Nov. 13, 2022

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

706

How can I stream the game?

Sling TV

FuboTV

Paramount+ (CBS Local)

(CBS Local) NFL+ (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM channels: 111/384 (Browns), 136/229 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Shawn Hochuli (Referee); Terry Killens (Umpire); Patrick Holt (Down Judge); Greg Bradley (Line Judge); Anthony Flemming (Field Judge); Chad Hill (Side Judge); Rich Martinez (Back Judge); Tyler Cerimeli (Replay Official); Mark Bitae (Replay Assistant)

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -3.5

O/U: 49.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Tight end David Njoku - ankle (Browns); Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - knee (Browns); Tight end Hunter Long - concussion protocol/illness (Dolphins)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: Guard Michael Dunn - back (Browns); Offensive tackle Terron Armstead - toe/calf (Dolphins); Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater - knee (Dolphins); Tight end Tanner Conner - knee (Dolphins); Offensive tackle Austin Jackson - ankle/calf (Dolphins)

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Browns - Linebacker Jermaine Carter, Jr.; Tight end Miller Forristall (Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II was signed to the active roster from the practice squad)

Dolphins - Offensive lineman Kion Smith (3rd elevation)

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

Larnel Coleman, offensive tackle - 3 elevations (Weeks 2-4) - Signed with the Carolina Panthers on 10/25/22

on 10/25/22 River Cracraft, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 4

Verone McKinley III, safety - 3 elevations (Weeks 1, 7-8) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 10

Kion Smith, offensive lineman - 3 elevations (Weeks 6, 9-10)

Brandon Shell, offensive lineman - 2 elevations (Week 5-6) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 7

Braylon Sanders, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 8)

Ben Sille, defensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 7)

Were any players activated from injured reserve this week?

Browns - Running back Jerome Ford

Dolphins - None

What will the weather be like for the game?

Mostly Sunny, 82°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Tied 9-9 (regular season)

Who won most recently?

Browns 41-24 at Cleveland, 11/24/19 (2019 Week 12)

Who won most recently at site?

Dolphins 30-24 (OT) at Miami, 9/25/16 (2016 Week 3)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Kevin Stefanski (0-0 vs. Dolphins)

Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Browns)

