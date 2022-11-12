Browns vs Dolphins preview 2022 Week 10: Stream, odds, stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins return home this weekend after having spent the last two weeks on the road. For their Week 10 matchup, the Dolphins welcome the Cleveland Browns to Hard Rock Stadium and will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak to a fourth victory. The Browns are coming out of their bye week after an impressive performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, upsetting the defending AFC Champions 31-13.

The Dolphins, at 6-3, are heading into the bye after this game, giving them time to try to get some of their injured players healthy as they prepare for the final stretch of the year. Miami is currently in third in the AFC East and in the sixth position in the AFC playoff picture, but they could be as high as taking the division and conference top spots by the end of the weekend, should a lot of things play out the right way.

Cleveland has struggled early this year, sitting at 3-5 on the season, but they have seen their defense playing better and starting to look like the team they expected to have this year. They have yet to put back-to-back wins together this season, with the potential bye week and two weeks of preparation time ahead of facing Miami, their chance to end that stat.

Miami’s offense is going to look to continue their explosive ways behind a great first-half of the season from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Browns defense is going to look to create pressure on Tagovailoa and attempt to keep the speedy receiving duo in front of them, while using running back Nick Chubb, second in the league in rushing yards this season, to keep the ball away from the Dolphins’ offense.

The line for Sunday’s game has Miami favored by 3.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for the game is a total of 49.5 points.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Cleveland Browns (3-5) at Miami Dolphins (5-3)

Date/Time: Nov. 13, 2022 / 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Series Leader: Tied 9-9

Streak: Dolphins have won two of last three

Last game: Browns 41-24 at Cleveland, 11/24/19 (2019 Week 12)

Last game at site: Dolphins 30-24 (OT) at Miami, 9/25/16 (2016 Week 3)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Kevin Stefanski (0-0 vs. Miami), Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Browns)

TV Broadcast: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross)

Dolphins Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper; SiriusXM channels: 111/384 (Browns), 136/229 (Dolphins)

Online Streaming: Sling TV; FuboTV; Paramount+ (CBS Local)

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 83°F

Odds: Dolphins -3.5 | 49.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Browns notes:

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 17 of 22 atts. (77.3 pct.) for season-high 278 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs with career-high 133.7 rating & had rush TD in Week 8. Aims for 3rd in row with 75+ comp. pct., 0 INTs & 105+ rating.

Running back Nick Chubb rushed for 101 yards & 2 TDs in Week 8, his 3rd game with 2+ rush TDs this season, tied 2nd-most in NFL. Aims for 3rd in row with 100+ scrimmage yards & rush TD. Has 100+ scrimmage yards & TD in 6 of past 7. Has 377 scrimmage yards (125.7 pre game) in 3 road games this season. Had 168 scrimmage yards (106 rush, 58 rec.) in last meeting. Leads NFL with 10 rush TDs & ranks 2nd with 841 rush yards.

Running back Kareem Hunt had 72 scrimmage yards (42 rush, 30 rec.) in Week 8. Has TD in 2 of 3 road games this season. Has rush TD in each of 2 career games vs. Mia.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper led team with 5 catches for season-high 131 yars & 5th rec. TD of season in Week 8. Is 6th player in SB era with 5+ rec. TDs in each of 1st 8 seasons. Has TD catch in 3 of past 4. Had 6 catches for 88 yards & 2 TDs in his last game vs. Mia. (9/22/19 w/ Dal.). Has 55+ rec. yards in 2 of 3 career games vs. Dal.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones had season-high 81 rec. yards in Week 8. Aims for his 4th in row with 70+ rec. yards.

Defensive end Myles Garrett had 1.5 sacks & PD in Week 8. Aims for 4th in row with sack. Has 3 sacks in 2 road games this season. Has 13 sacks in 9 career games vs. AFC East.

Linebacker Simone Takitaki led team with career-high 13 tackles & had 1st sack & FF of season in Week 8. Aims for 4th in row with 5+ tackles & TFL.

Linebacker Deion Jones had 1st sack of seaosn in Week 8. Aims for 3rd in row with TFL. Had 3 TFL & sack in his last game vs. Mia. (10/24/21 w/ Atl.).

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 21 of 30 atts. (70 pct.) for 302 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs with 135.7 rating last week, his 3rd game with 300+ pass yards & 3+ TD passes this season, tied-most in NFL. Aims for 3rd in row with 300+ pass yards, 3+ TD passes & 135+ rating. Aims for his 4th in row overall & 5th in row at home with 0 INTs. Leads NFL with 115.9 rating & ranks 3rd with 69.9 comp. pct this season.

Running back Raheem Mostert had 2nd rush TD of season last week. Has 65+ scrimmage yards in 2 of past 3. Aims for his 5th in row vs. AFC North with 75+ scrimmage yards.

Running back Jeff Wilson had 72 scrimmage yards (51 rush, 21 rec.) & 1st TD catch of season in Mia. debut last week. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led team with 7 catches for 143 yards & TD in Week 9, his 5th game this season with 125+ rec. yards, most in NFL. Aims for 7th in row with 7+ catches & 3rd in row with 140+ rec. yards. Had 11 catches for 197 yards & TD in his last game vs. Cle. (9/12/21 w/ KC). Leads NFL with 1,104 rec. yards, most by player in team’s 1st 9 games of season in Super Bowl era.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 5 catches for 85 yards & TD last week. Aims for 5th in row with 85+ rec. yards & 3rd in row with TD catch. Hill & Waddle have 2nd-most combined rec. yards (1,916) ever by teammates in team’s 1st 9 games of season.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram had 3rd sack of season in Week 9. Has TFL in 2 of past 3 & 3 of 4 home games this season. Has 3 sacks in 5 career games vs. Cle.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts led team with season-high 9 tackles last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 8+ tackles. Has TFL in 2 of past 3 at home.

Cornerback Xavien Howard had 6 tackles, FF & PD in last home meeting.

Browns-Dolphins leaders Browns Dolphins Browns Dolphins Bye (W 32-13 vs. CIN in Week 8) Last Week W 35-32 at CHI 25.0 (7th) Points For 23.7 (9th) 385.8 (4th) Offense 380.4 (5th) Jacoby Brissett

163/255, 63.9% (21st), 1,862 yds (17th), 7.3 avg (12th), 7 TD (24th), 5 INT (T-55th), 86.8 rate (21st) Passing Tua Tagovailoa

151/216, 69.9% (3rd), 1,980 yds (14th), 9.2 avg (1st), 15 TD (T-5th), 3 INT (T-43rd), 115.9 rate (1st) Nick Chubb

149 att (4th), 841 yds (19th), 5.6 avg (T-11th), 10 TD (1st) Rushing Raheem Mostert 110 att (14th), 478 yds (18th), 4.3 avg (T-30th), 2 TD (T-35th) Amari Cooper 39 rec (T-31st), 553 yds (18th), 14.2 avg (T-20th), 5 TD (T-8th) Receiving Tyreek Hill

76 rec (1st), 1,104 yds (1st), 14.5 avg (T-14th), 3 TD (T-22nd) 24.9 (25th) Points Against 24.9 (26th) 331.4 (15th) Defense 363.3 (24th) Myles Jackson 7.5 sacks (6th) Sacks Bradley Chubb (DEN and MIA) 5.5 sacks (T-20th) Grant Delpit, A.J. Green, Denzel Ward 1 INT (T-43rd) Interceptions Jevon Holland 2 INT (T-15th) -4 (8/12) (T-26th) Take/Give Away -3 (7/10) (T-22nd) Corey Bojorquez 47.3 avg (18th), 38.8 net avg (29th), 11 in 20 (T-20th) Punting Thomas Morstead 45.7 avg (24th), 40.7 net avg (23rd), 14 in 20 (11th) Cade York (R) 60 pts (T-14th), 18/20 PAT, 14/18 FG Kicking Jason Sanders 57 pts (T-16th), 24/25 PAT, 11/15 FG