Browns list TE David Njoku and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramosh as OUT for Sunday’s matchup in Miami

With the bye week just now in the rear-view mirror, it seems like the Cleveland Browns will be relatively healthy as they arrive in Miami for Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cleveland started the week with 13 players on the injury report, but defensive end Myles Garrett, wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and guard Joel Bitonio each had rest days on Wednesday.

By Friday, tight end David Njoku was the only player not practicing. Cleveland later announced that Njoku, with an ankle injury, and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) would be out for Sunday’s game.

Guard Michael Dunn, who joined the injury report on Thursday with a back injury, is the only player who is questionable. For the Dolphins, only tight end Hunter Long (Concussion Protocol/Illness) is listed as out.

The Browns last played in Week 8, a 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, At 3-5 on the year, Cleveland has last four of its last five games.