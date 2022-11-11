Dolphins fan confidence holding steady in Week 10

The Miami Dolphins, with their explosive offense led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, have finished the first half of the 2022 NFL season at 6-3 and in position to claim a playoff spot. While the defense has not been perfect, dealing with a multitude of injuries that have led to fewer opportunities to utilize some of the exotic, cover zero blitzes that led to success last season, they have been able to make stops when needed to allow the team to come away with the win.

How are Dolphins fans feeling about the team in 2022? If you have followed our SB Nation reacts polls for this season, you know Miami’s fan base is high on the team right now. The Dolphins are winning football games, they are looking like they can be a force in the AFC playoff picture, and they are making roster moves to win now, transitioning out of the “rebuild” era and into a contender period.

In Week 4, the fan confidence rating hit an all-time high with 99 percent of the fans trusting the direction of the team. The rating dropped over the next two weeks, hitting a season-low of 79 percent in Week 6, but then began climbing again. Last week, the fan confidence was back up to 97 percent. Now, in Week 10, our fan confidence poll held stead at 97 percent of the fans being confident in the direction of the Dolphins.

This week, we did not ask additional questions, but I did take a look at the fan confidence level from Dawgs By Nature and how confident their readers are when it comes to the direction of the Cleveland Browns. It has definitely been a roller coaster of a season for Cleveland fans.

In the preseason, they had 33 percent of their fans feeling confident. In Week 1, it was up to 51 percent, then up to 69 percent in Week 2. Week 3 saw it drops to 31 percent, before leaping to 80 percent in Week 4. The Browns’ fan confidence collapsed to 38 percent in Week 5, then continued down to 33 percent in Week 6. It hit a season-low in Week 7 with just 12 percent of their fans confident in the direction of the Browns.

In Week 8, it was up to 20 percent, then leapt to 62 percent in Week 9. Now, heading into their Week 10 matchup with Miami, it was back down to 53 percent.

If you would like to join in our SB Nation Reacts polls each week, come back here on Tuesday when our Week 11 survey will be released.

