Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa voted the FOX 2022 NFL Midseason MVP

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was voted by fans as the 2022 NFL Midseason MVP, in a poll conducted by FOX Sports.

The 2022 Midseason MVP is @MiamiDolphins QB @Tua, as voted on by NFL on FOX fans! pic.twitter.com/RiwJkTeuje — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 11, 2022

Tua edged out fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills on his way to winning the award. Amassing 40% of the votes, Tua was the clear winner, with Hurts trailing in 2nd place with 27.9% of the votes.

MVP: — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 10, 2022

Tua has put elite numbers all season so far, leading the NFL in passer rating and QBR (ESPN), all while ranking in the Top-5 for passing touchdowns, completion percentage, and passing yards per game. He’s also 6-0 in games he’s started and finished this season, the 2nd-best record among all NFL quarterbacks (Jalen Hurts).

While this award isn’t technically part of the NFL’s official awards list, it’s a good indication of the respect Tua has earned this season. And who knows, continue down this path, and Tua may very well be holding up the official MVP award at the end of the season.

