Browns at Dolphins Thursday injury report: Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson return to practice

The Dolphins (6-3) have just one more test before a bye-week break, a Cleveland Browns (3-5) team that has not played in two weeks.

Fresh off its bye week, Cleveland had four players that did not participate in practice on Thursday: tackle Jack Conklin (foot), who did practice on Wednesday, tight end David Njoku (ankle), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (illness).

Tight end Hunter Long (concussion protocol/illness) was the only player to not practice for Miami on Thursday, tackles Terron Armstead (toe/calf) and Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) were limited. Armstead, who has battled the toe injury for some time, allowed just one quarterback hit in the three games since returning to the field.

Jackson, meanwhile, hasn’t played since Week 1, when the Dolphins defeated AFC East rival New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Jackson’s return would bolster an improved offensive line that is allowing 1.9 sacks per game, after allowing 2.4 in 2021.

Additionally, in the three games since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the starting lineup, that number has dropped to 0.7.

Tight end Tanner Connor (knee), wide receiver River Cracraft (not injury related - illness) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) were also limited for Miami. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and defensive tackle Zack Sieler (knee) were added to the injury report but practiced in full.