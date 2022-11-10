Thursday Night Football Week 9 winners picks: Falcons at Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers bring an NFC South division rivalry to primetime tonight as the league begins Week 10 with Thursday Night Football. The Falcons are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South lead at 4-5 while the Panthers are 2-7 and sitting in the division basement. Will the division tighten up some with a Panthers upset of the Falcons, or will Atlanta beat Carolina to keep the pressure on the Buccaneers at the top of the division?

As we prepare for tonight’s game, it is time for our winners picks for the Falcons versus Panthers game. Below, you will find the straight-up picks from each member of our season-long picks pool. Some of the group will also make picks against the spread and on the point total, which you can also check out in the widget.

Last week’s picks had James McKinney claim the best record, going 11-2. Marek Brance, Josh Houtz, CT Smith, and Kevin Nogle were all 9-4 for the week, while Jake Mendel finished 5-8.

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney: 81-54-1

Marek Brave: 79-56-1

Josh Houtz: 76-59-1

CT Smith: 76-59-1

Kevin Nogle: 72-63-1

Jake Mendel: 70-65-1

Here are our Thursday Night Football picks for this week. The widget is brought to us by Tallysight. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.