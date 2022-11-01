Jeff Wilson Jr trade: Dolphins add running back after trading Chase Edmonds to Denver

The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., from the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, sending a fifth-round daft pick back in the deal. The move comes after Miami traded for linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos earlier in the day, a move that included running back Chase Edmonds moving from South Florida to Colorado. Wilson immediately plugs into the depth chart behind starter Raheem Mostert.

The move also reunites Wilson with Mostert and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, both of whom moved to Miami in the offseason. Wilson will now compete with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed to be the primary backup behind Mostert, who has 101 rushing attempts this season for 452 yards and a touchdown. He also has 13 receptions for 97 yards and a score.

Wilson, who became the odd-man-out in San Francisco after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month, has 92 carries for 4689 yards and two scores, along with 10 receptions for 91 yards this season. In his fifth year out of North Texas after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Wilson has 1,733 career rushing yards with 15 touchdowns. He started six of San Francisco’s eight games this year before the McCaffrey acquisition.

Wilson is in the final year of his contract.