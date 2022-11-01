Dolphins draft picks in 2023, 2024, and 2025 following Chubb, Wilson trades

The Miami Dolphins had a busy Tuesday, making two trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET. The team made a move to acquire linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, upgrading their pass rush capabilities, while sending draft picks and running back Chase Edmonds to Colorado. They then also acquired running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers, adding a depth runner to replace Edmonds on the depth chart.

In the Chubb acquisition, Miami sent a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Broncos and received back a 2025 fifth-round selection. Then in adding Wilson, the Dolphins sent a 2023 fifth-round pick to the 49ers.

With all the moves, it is time to take a look at what picks the Miami Dolphins have over the next several NFL Drafts.

2023 NFL Draft - Miami Dolphins selections

First Round

1A - Dolphins pick; Forfeit in tampering case

1B - Acquired from San Francisco 49ers as part trade-back in 2021; Traded to Broncos for linebacker Bradley Chubb

Second round

2 - Dolphins pick

Third round

3A - Dolphins pick

3B - Acquired from New England Patriots in trade of wide receiver DeVante Parker

Fourth round

4 - Dolphins pick; Traded to Kansas City Chiefs for wide receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022

Fifth Round

5 - Dolphins pick; Traded to San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, Jr.

Sixth Round

6A - Dolphins pick; Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill

6B - Acquired from Chicago Bears in trade of wide receiver Jakeem Grant

Seventh Round

7 - Dolphins pick

2024 NFL Draft - Miami Dolphins selections

First Round

1 - Dolphins pick

Second round

2 - Dolphins pick

Third round

3 - Dolphins pick; Forfeit in tampering case

Fourth round

4 - Dolphins pick; Traded to Broncos for linebacker Bradley Chubb

Fifth Round

5 - Dolphins pick

Sixth Round

6 - Dolphins pick

Seventh Round

7 - Dolphins pick

2025 NFL Draft - Miami Dolphins selections

First Round

1 - Dolphins pick

Second round

2 - Dolphins pick

Third round

3 - Dolphins pick

Fourth round

4 - Dolphins pick

Fifth Round

5A - Dolphins pick

5B - Acquired from San Francisco 49ers as part of acquisition of linebacker Bradley Chubb

Sixth Round

6 - Dolphins pick

Seventh Round

7 - Dolphins pick