I have no idea how to actually start this article. Tua Tuesday is back and we are covering basically a perfect game from the Miami Dolphins' young quarterback.

The box score was already impressive as Tua finished 29 of 36 for 382 yards and 3 touchdowns. However, somehow the film was even better.

Today’s breakdown has 17 total clips. All 17 are “Good”, yes I’m serious. I hope y’all enjoy it!