Austin Jackson injury update: Dolphins activate tackle from IR, add Liam Eichenberg to IR

The Miami Dolphins announced a few roster moves on Tuesday morning, as per the team’s official Twitter account.

ROSTER MOVES | We have placed OL Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve and activated OL Austin Jackson off injured reserve. We also released QB Reid Sinnett from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/86YACaxibl — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2022

Tackle Austin Jackson will make his return from injured reserve this week, having suffered an ankle injury in Week 1. Jackson was originally designated for return on October 13th, meaning the team had until November 3rd to either activate him off injured reserve, or lose him for the season.

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke yesterday about the return of Jackson, and expressed his desire to make sure he’s fully healthy: “Some point this week obviously he will return. We’re just going to be taking it day by day and for me, I’m going to be ultra-conservative and see it as very unlikely that I would let him go out there and play this week, but that process of returning will start and we’ll take it day by day with that.

The Dolphins also placed guard Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve, who suffered an MCL injury in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions. Eichenberg was carted off the field, and did not return of the remainder of the game. He’s started all eight games at left guard for Miami this season.

Finally, the Dolphins also released quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad. Sinnett signed with the Dolphins’ practice squad earlier this season, and also spent part of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Dolphins.