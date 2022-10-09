Who is Skylar Thompson? Miami Dolphins rookie takes center stage

The Miami Dolphins used the 247th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select developmental quarterback Skylar Thompson out of Kansas State. Ideally, the Dolphins could stash their rookie on their practice squad, giving him time to develop behind starter Tua Tagovailoa and veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater. Except, things did not go by that ideal.

Thompson was at Kansas State for six year, beginning in 2016. He played in eight games as a redshirt-freshman in 2017, 11 games as a sophomore, 13 as a junior, then saw his senior year limited to just three games after sustaining an “upper body injury” that required immediate surgery.

“I got up, tried to move my arm to look at my wristband and get the next play in, but my whole arm was just numb and stinging,” Thompson told Stay Alive In Power 5 in 2021. “It felt like I was getting stabbed honestly and I’ve never been stabbed before, so I don’t know what that feels like.”

After rehab, Thompson returned to Kansas State for his sixth season, playing in ten games. For his career, he threw for 7,124 yards on 62.4 percent completions with 42 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,087 yards on 355 carries (3.1 average) and 26 touchdowns.

Miami selected him in the seventh round this year. During training camp and the preseason, Thompson forced his way onto the Dolphins’ 53-man roster, making himself too valuable for the team to try to get cleared through waivers before stashing him on the practice squad. He was inactive for the first three games of the year, serving as the third quarterback behind Tagovailoa and Bridgewater.

In Week 4, with Tagovailoa dealing with a back injury heading into the week, the Dolphins left Thompson on the active roster for game day, but he did not see any action.

On Sunday, as the Dolphins entered Week 5 with Tagovailoa ruled out and Bridgewater set to start, Thompson was slotted as the team’s primary backup quarterback. One offensive player into the game for the Dolphins, Bridgewater was out of the game with an elbow injury and being reviewed for a possible head injury. Enter Thompson.

After throwing for 450 yards and five touchdowns on 75 percent completions and a passer rating of 138.4 in the preseason, there were fans who believed Thompson should be the number two passer on Miami’s depth chart, and even could challenge Tagovailoa for the starting role. They say the backup quarterback is always the most popular player on a team. In this case, it seems like it is the third-string quarterback.

Sunday was rough for Thompson. He finished the game 19-for-33 for 166 yards with an interception, giving him a 58.4 passer rating. It was not the debut Thompson, or Dolphins fans, wanted to see, but it was also a debut that was not supposed to happen already.

The Dolphins head into Week 6 with their top two quarterbacks in the concussion protocol. While Tagovailoa and Bridgewater both work to get cleared to play next week, Thompson is in line to get the first team reps in practice and to start against the Minnesota Vikings. Miami has Reid Sinnett on the practice squad and he would likely be the team’s backup quarterback unless one of the top two clear the protocol or the Dolphins sign another veteran this week.

Miami is 3-2 on the season and still looking like a team who could make a playoff push, despite two straight losses. They are going to need a quarterback who can exploit the weaponry on the offense, including wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, tight end Mike Gesicki, and running back Raheem Mostert. Right now, it looks like the team is going to need a 25-year-old rookie, seventh-round draft pick to be that quarterback.