On the very first play for the Miami Dolphins offense, New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner came on a corner blitz and hammered Teddy Bridgewater. Intentional grounding was called on the play resulting in a safety and it only gets worse from there.

Teddy Bridgewater has an elbow injury and is also being evaluated for a head injury. He is questionable to return. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 9, 2022

As you can see from the above tweet, Bridgewater is questionable to return to the game with an elbow injury and he’s being evaluated for a head injury. Rookie Skylar Thompson is under center for the Dolphins at quarterback. Thompson had a wonderful preseason for the Dolphins and the offense is going to have to lean on the rookie quarterback if they hope to win this game.

UPDATE: Bridgewater will not return to the game. He’s been ruled out, though the injury that is keeping him out was not disclsoed.

Also some more injury news on offense as Terron Armstead was also injured. Brandon Shell has replaced Armstead at left tackle.