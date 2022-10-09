Dolphins vs. Jets live scoring updates, immediate reactions for 2022 Week 5

The Miami Dolphins have not had the start to their Week 5 game against the New York Jets they were hoping to have. On the first offensive play for the Dolphins, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was injured and left the game. Seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson entered his first NFL game suddenly, already down 2-0 after a safety was called on Bridgewater as he was injured. Miami also saw tackle Terron Armstead leave the game with an exacerbation of the toe injury he has been fighting all season.

The Dolphins defense, short-manned due to injuries in the secondary, looked like a team trying to overcome injuries in the first half. The Jets, led by Zach Wilson making just his second start of the season, took early advantage of the missing pieces of the Miami defense, jumping out to a 12-point lead early in the second quarter.

First Quarter Recap and Reactions

The Dolphins won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Jets received the opening kickoff, with Miami kicker Jason Sanders putting the ball through the endzone for a touchback. Miami comes into this game with both of their starting cornerbacks sidelined, Xavien Howard inactive due to a groin injury and Byron Jones still on the physically unable to perform list. The Jets immediately went to the air with Wilson throwing passes to rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson on first down for 11 yards, then to running back Michael Carter for six yards. Carter picked up two yards on the 2nd-and-4 play, with Christian Wilkins knocking down the pass. The Jets were forced to punt.

Good start for the defense The cornerbacks are going to be tested all day and they have to respond. Wilkins making an impact on the first drive should be a good sign for Miami. Having a defensive line creating pressure and disrupting passing lanes may be the best thing the Dolphins could have happen for the defense. Now time to see what Bridgewater can do.

Starting at their own eight-yard line, the drive quickly ended for Miami. Cornerback Sauce Gardner blitzed on first down and had a clear shot at Bridgewater. As Bridgwater attempted to throw the pass, appearing to target running back Raheem Mostert and having the ball land near tight end Durham Smythe, he was called for intentional grounding and a safety. Jets 2-0.

I do not understand the safety call. Clearly, Bridgewater was looking toward Mostert and was hit as he threw the ball. It landed near Smythe. He did not throw the ball toward an empty part of the field to avoid the sack, he was hit as he tried to throw a pass. Just a bad call, and replay should have looked at it.

The Dolphins' defense stepped up after the safety, giving up 11 yards on a first down play, but then stuffing the Jets on their next three attempts. The drive ended with Jerome Baker sacking Wilson and leading to a punt.

That was exactly what the defense needed to do.

Bridgewater spent the entire defensive possession in the medical tent and then headed into the locker room with an elbow injury and possible head injury. Skylar Thompson, the team’s seventh-round pick, replaced him under center, with the ball at the Dolphins’ three-yard line. Thompson’s first regular season snap in the NFL did not happen as a three-yard run from Mostert was called back for an illegal formation penalty on Miami. On the second try of a first snap, Thompson found Tyreek Hill for a six-yard pass. Miami’s drive was assisted a couple of plays later when Thompson targeted Hill 34 yard down field, with the receiver adjusting to the pass and drawing a defensive pass interference penalty. Three incomplete passes, not including a 12-yard run from Thompson that was called back for a holding penalty, led to a Miami punt however.

The Dolphins are out of sorts right now, and injuries are continuing to mount. With Bridgewater appearing to be out now, the team needs to protect their rookie quarterback. Terron Armstead, the team’s left tackle, however left the game during the possession. He has been dealing with a toe injury and trying to play through it. No immediate word on his status.

Wilson started the drive with an incomplete pass, then Carter was stopped after just a three-yard gain. Wilson was able to find Corey Davis for a 17-yard gain on 3rd-and-7 to give the Jets a new set of downs. Back-to-back face mask penalties on the Dolphins negated a six-yard tackle for a loss from Melvin Ingram and a six-yard sack by Raekwon Davis, giving the Jets 30 free yards. They were unable to do anything after the penalties, however, and settled for a 34-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein. Jets 5-0.

The Dolphins are a mess right now. They need to take a step back, catch their breath, and then come back out. Penalties, injuries, and self-inflicted mistakes, it is just a bad way to start a game. Luckily they are only down five.

Miami’s offense came out still looking to find a rhythm but was unable to get it done on the possession. After a four-yard run from Mostert, Thompson threw a bubble screen to Hill, but as the receiver tried to find a way forward, he ran back across the field only to be tackled for a one-yard loss. On 3rd-and-7, Thompson threw to receiver Trent Sherfield, but it was only for five yards and Miami punted on the three-and-out drive.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has to be doing his best to calm Thompson and get the offense into some sort of rhythm. The lack of a run game all season could come back to haunt the team here.

The Jets wasted no time in getting all the way down the field. Starting at their own 20-yard line, Wilson was able to find a wide-open Breece Hall as the rookie running back leaked out of the backfield. He then ran all the way to the one-yard line, ending the quarter with a 79-yard catch-and-run.

Second Quarter Recap and Reactions

Michael Carter came in on the first play of the period, punching the ball in from the one-yard line for the score. Jets 12-0.

Miami needs to figure something out, quickly.