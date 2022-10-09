Week 5 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 5 Late After Noon Games

San Francisco 49ers (2-2) 1st NFC West @ Carolina Panthers (1-3) 3rd NFC South

Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina When: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714

714 Line: 49ers -6.5

49ers -6.5 Over/Under: 39.5

Dallas Cowboys (3-1) 2nd NFC East @ Los Angeles Rams (2-2) 2nd NFC West

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716

716 Line: Rams -5.5

Rams -5.5 Over/Under: 42

Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) 1st NFC East @ Arizona Cardinals (2-2) 3rd NFC West