Week 5 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Week 5 Late After Noon Games
San Francisco 49ers (2-2) 1st NFC West @ Carolina Panthers (1-3) 3rd NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- When: 4:05 PM
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: 49ers -6.5
- Over/Under: 39.5
Dallas Cowboys (3-1) 2nd NFC East @ Los Angeles Rams (2-2) 2nd NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716
- Line: Rams -5.5
- Over/Under: 42
Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) 1st NFC East @ Arizona Cardinals (2-2) 3rd NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Eagles -5
- Over/Under: 49
