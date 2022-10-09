Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets: Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins will travel north to take on the New York Jets at home today. The Phins will be looking to bounce back from a loss last week to the Cincinnati Bengals that also saw the team lose starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a head injury. Tua will miss this week's game with his return to the team still up in the air. Teddy Bridgewater will take the reigns of the team this week with hopefully a better result after more than a week of preparing to be the starter. Also at stake for the team this afternoon is first place in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills keeping pace, record-wise, going into week five of the NFL season.

The Jets are coming off a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. New York will be looking to keep pace with both Miami and Buffalo with a win this afternoon. The Jets currently sit one game back of both teams but a win over Miami and a Buffalo loss would create a three-way tie at the top of the AFC East. Buffalo gets their shot at the Steelers this week while the last-place team in the division, the New England Patriots, will have a showdown today with another 1 and 3 team in the Detroit Lions.

Please use this afternoon’s live game thread to follow and discuss tonight’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on sharing, requesting, or even discussing illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.

Miami Dolphins (3-1) 1st AFC East @ New York Jets (2-2) 3rd AFC East