SCHEFTER: Miami Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle expected to play later today vs. the New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins are set to square off against the New York Jets later today, and according to at least one insider, Mike McDaniel’s offense should have two of its most critical pieces.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, barring any significant setbacks pre-game, the Dolphins will have both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for today’s AFC East matchup.

Dolphins’ WRs Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Jets barring any pregame setbacks, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

Tyreek hill currently leads the league in receiving yards with 477 yards (15.4 YPC). Jaylen Waddle is ranked 7th in the league with 381 yards (18.1 YPC). Both players are lightning in a bottle and can change the game at the drop of a hat.

In fact, Teddy Bridgewater believes this may be the most firepower he’s ever had.

“There are so many weapons on this team. I honestly think or believe that this is the most firepower that I’ve ever been around. Just the combination of talent, the guys’ skillsets, their mental capacity of being able to retain information and go out there and execute at a top-notch level, it wows me every day.”

Miami isn’t in the clear yet, however. Left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard still need to suit up on Sunday if the Dolphins want to improve to 4-1. You could argue Terron Armstead is the most critical player to Miami’s offense in tomorrow’s game. He most certainly is on the offensive line. As for Howard, he’s the most essential player on Miami’s defense. Both players hope to play on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the Miami Dolphins' final injury report vs. the New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins are set to kick off at 1 PM EDT today vs. the New York Jets, and there’s only one thing left to say:

J-E-T-S SUCK SUCK SUCK!

