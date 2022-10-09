Sunday Morning Football: New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers Live Thread & Game Information

Sunday’s long slate of NFL games will begin with a showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants from London England this morning. Both teams arrive at this game with solid 3 and 1 records. The Giants are coming off a win over the Chicago Bears last week by a 20 to 12 score. Green Bay is coming off a win over the New England Patriots last weekend by a 27 to 24 score.

Please use this thread to follow this morning's game as we wait for the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets showdown this afternoon. As always please avoid providing, requesting, or discussing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a warning, suspension or outright ban from the entire platform.

New York Giants (3-1) 3rd NFC East @ Green Bay Packers (3-1) 2nd NFC North