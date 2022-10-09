Dolphins vs. Jets Week 5: How to stream, TV channel, odds, spread, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins are 3-1 on the year and hold the top spot in the overall AFC standings. They dropped last week’s Thursday Night Football game to the Cincinnati Bengals. Now they look to get back to winning as they visit the New York Jets. At 2-2, the Dolphins’ AFC East division rivals are only a game behind Miami in the division and are looking to continue a surprising start to the 2022 season.

Miami comes into this game with a change at quarterback as Teddy Bridgewater starts for the injured Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa sustained a concussion against the Bengals, an injury that led to him being taken off the field on a stretcher and being moved to a Cincinnati hospital before being cleared to fly home with the team. While he has been in the team facilities this week, he is still working his way through the concussion protocol and there is no timetable for his return to the field.

The NFL Players Association, in conjunction with the league, conducted an investigation into Tagovailoa’s injury, linking it to an injury the quarterback sustained in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. In that instance, Tagolvailoa appeared to stumble and shake his head after being thrown to the turf and hitting his head on the turf. He was cleared to return to that game after it was determined he had a back injury and not a concussion. After sustaining the concussion against the Bengals, there were a lot of assumptions that the Dolphins put Tagovailoa back in the game against the Bills with a concussion and that he should not have finished that game, nor should he have been playing against Cincinnati.

After the investigation, the NFL Players Association seems to think the concussion protocols were not executed as intended in the Week 3 contest, but they agree that there were no actual errors and that Tagovailoa was found to not have a concussion. However, they came to an agreement with the league to update the concussion protocols, starting immediately, so that anyone who stumbles like Tagovailoa did against the Bills would be entered into the concussion protocol, even if there is another injury that could explain the situation.

While Miami is looking to prove they can keep winning under Bridgewater, the Jets are enjoying the return of their starting quarterback. After knee surgery in August forced Zach Wilson to miss the first three weeks of the season, the 2021 first-round pick returned last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers and led the Jets to a fourth-quarter comeback win.

The Dolphins are listed as 3.5-point favorites as of Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 45 points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (3-1) vs. New York Jets (2-2)

2022 NFL Season Week 5

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Oct. 9, 2022

Where is the game?

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

708

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM: 99/390 (Dolphins), 158/231 (Jets)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Clay Martin (Referee); Fred Bryan (Umpire); Jerod Phillips (Down Judge); Maia Chaka (Line Judge); James Coleman (Field Judge); Dave Hawkshaw (Side Judge); Greg Wilson (Back Judge); Brian Matoren (Replay Official); Rick Loumiet (Replay Assistant)

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -3.5

O/U: 45

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - concussion (Dolphins); Linebacker Quincy Williams - ankle (Jets)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: Running back Salvon Ahmed - back (Dolphins); Tackle Terron Armstead - toe (Dolphins); Defensive back Keion Crossen - glute/shoulder (Dolphins); Wide receiver Tyreek Hill - quadriceps (Dolphins); Cornerback Xavien Howard - groin/glute (Dolphins); Offensive lineman Robert Jones - back (Dolphins); Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle - groin (Dolphins); Linebacker Marcell Harris - neck (Jets)

The Dolphins listed tight end Cethan Carter on the Friday injury report as out for the game, but then moved him to injured reserve on Saturday.

The Jets listed tackle Max Mitchell on the Friday injury report as out for the game, but then moved him to injured reserve on Saturday.

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Dolphins - Brandon Shell, offensive line (1st elevation)

Jets - Linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

Offensive tackle Larnel Coleman - 3 games (Weeks 2-4)

Wide receiver River Cracraft - 3 games (Weeks 1-3); Signed to the active roster ahead of Week 4

Safety Verone McKinley III - 1 game (Week 1)

Offensive lineman Brandon Shell - 1 game (Week 5)

What players were activated off of injured reserve this week?

Dolphins - Clayton Fejedelem, safety/special teams

Jets - Duane Brown, tackle

What will the weather be like for the game?

Clear, 59°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 56-55-1 (regular season)

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 31-24 at Miami, 12/19/21 (2021 Week 15)

Who won most recently at site?

Dolphins 24-17 at New York, 11/21/21 (2021 Week 11)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Jets)

Robert Saleh (0-2 vs. Dolphins)

Where can I get more Jets news?