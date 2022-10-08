Tua Tagovailoa injury update: NFL and NFLPA release investigation findings

The NFL and NFLPA have released their findings from the investigation of the Miami Dolphins’ concussion protocol for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Ultimately, the report stated that the NFL found “no violations of the protocol”, but also says the “NFL and NFLPA agree that the outcome in this case is not what was intended when the protocols were drafted.”

The NFL and NFLPA announce they agree concussion protocols were properly applied with Tua Tagovailoa on Sept. 25, but that those protocols — now modified — were insufficient. Joint statement: pic.twitter.com/Eo2OkaAvGj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2022

Directly after the incident, the NFL and NFLPA’s position indicated a mishandling of the situation from either the NFL’s unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (now fired), or the Dolphins’s medical staff. More specifically, the NFL believed there to be a failure in following the application of concussion protocols. However, the investigation has now led the NFL to believe the policy itself was the issue, rather than medical staff going against concussion protocols.

The entire statement from the NFL and NFLPA is linked here, and indicates that all parties ultimately followed the step-by-step process outlined in the NFL’s concussion protocol. The NFL has now signed off on the new and modified concussion protocols, which will be in effect for this Sunday’s games, as per Tom Pelissero.