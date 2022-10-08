Dolphins vs. Jets 2022 Week 5 preview: Stream, stats, history, and more

To say it has been a week and a half for the Miami Dolphins is an understatement. It feels like an entire season has happened since the team kicked off Week 4 with a Thursday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. As the team finally gets ready for their Week 5 game at the New York Jets, they are looking to overcome the loss of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion, an investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association into the concussion and the Dolphins’ use of the concussion protocols during their Week 3 meeting with the Buffalo Bills, and injuries to wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and cornerback Xavien Howard. Sunday cannot get here fast enough to put this really long week in the rearview mirror.

The Dolphins are 3-1, having started the season with wins over the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and Bills before losing to the Bengals. The 3-1 start has them sitting atop the AFC in the early conference standings, with the possibility of holding on to that spot with another win this weekend.

The Jets are 2-2 and hoping to continue a surprising start to the year. Starting quarterback Zach Wilson is playing in his second game this year, returning for last week’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. His fourth-quarter performance, going 10 for 12 for 128 yards as the Jets scored two touchdowns to win, gives the Jets hope that their 2021 second-overall draft pick may be the franchise quarterback they need.

The line for Sunday’s game has moved slightly toward the Dolphins over the week. When the line opened last Sunday, the Dolphins were favored by three points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It is now up to 3.5 points in favor of Miami.

The over/under for the game is a total of 45 points.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Miami Dolphins (3-1) vs. New York Jets (2-2)

Date/Time: Oct. 9, 2022 / 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Series Leader: Dolphins 56-55-1 (regular season)

Streak: Dolphins have won the last four

Last game: Dolphins 31-24 at Miami, 12/19/21 (2021 Week 15)

Last game at site: Dolphins 24-17 at New York, 11/21/21 (2021 Week 11)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Robert Saleh (0-2 vs. Dolphins), Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Jets)

TV Broadcast: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper; SiriusXM channels: 99/390 (Dolphins), 158/231 (Jets)

Online Streaming: Sling TV; FuboTV; Paramount+ (CBS Local)

SB Nation: Gang Green Nation | @GangGreenNation

Weather: Clear, 58°F degrees

Odds: Dolphins -3.5 | 45 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Clay Martin

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater expected to make first start with Miami. Completed 14 of 23 attempts (60.9 percent) for 193 yards & touchdown vs. interception last week. Has 111.4 rating in 2 career starts vs. Jets. Has 70+ completion percentage & 100+ rating in 3 of his past 4 starts vs. AFC East.

Running back Raheem Mostert had season-high 81 scrimmage yards (69 rush, 12 receiving) last week. Has 75+ scrimmage yards in two of past three games. Had 107 scrimmage yards (92 rush, 15 receiving) & a rushing touchdown in only career game vs. Jets (9/20/20 with San Francisco 49ers).

Running back Chase Edmonds had first touchdown catch of season in Week 4 & aims for his third in a row with a touchdown. Had 92 scrimmage yards (56 receiving, 36 rush) & a rushing touchdown in only career game vs. Jets (10/11/20 with Arizona Cardinals).

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led team with 10 catches for 160 yards last week & is only player in NFL with 150+ receiving yards in multiple games this season. Leads NFL with 477 receiving yards in 2022 & has 90+ rec. yards in three of four games. Aims for his third in a row vs. Jets with 95+ rec. yards & two TD catches.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has 100+ rec. yards in two of past three. Had eight catches in last meeting.

Wide receiver Trent Sherfield had season-high 55 receiving yards in Week 4.

Tight end Mike Gesicki aims for is third in row vs. Jets with 5+ catches.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram has tackle for loss in three of four games this season. Aims for his third in a row vs. division with fumble recovery.

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips had first sack of season last week. Aims for third in a row with a tackle for a loss.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had a sack, fumble recovery, and pass defensed in last meeting.

Cornerback Xavien Howard has pass defensed in three of four games this season. Has a pass defensed in eight of nine career games vs. Jets and 2+ pass defensed in four of his past five vs. Jets. Aims for fourth in row vs. division with a pass defensed.

Jets notes:

Quarterback Zach Wilson passed for 252 yards & had first-career touchdown catch in season debut last week. Had a rushing touchdown in last meeting. Aims for his fourth home start in row with no interceptions.

Running back Breece Hall (rookie) had 78 scrimmage yards (season-high 66 rushing, 12 receiving) & game-winning rushing touchdown with 16 seconds remaining last week. Aims for third in a row with 75+ scrimmage yards. Is only rookie with 60+ scrimmage yards in each of first four weeks of season. Ranks third among rookies with 291 scrimmage yards (178 rush, 113 receiving).

Running back Michael Carter rushed for 63 yards in last home meeting. Has 80+ scrimmage yards in two of three career home games vs. division.

Wide receiver Corey Davis led team in catches (5) & receiving yards (74) & had second touchdown catch of season last week. Has 70+ rec. yards in three of four games this season.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson (rookie) has 50+ rec. yards in three games this season, tied-most among rookies. Ranks second among rookies with 20 catches & 255 receiving yards.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore had season-high 54 receiving yards in Week 4. Set career highs in catches (8) & receiving yards (141) & had receiving touchdown in last meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. division with TD catch.

Tight end Tyler Conklin aims for third in row with 50+ receiving yards.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley had 11 tackles & first pass defensed of season last week & is one of two in NFL (Jordyn Brooks) with 11+ tackles in three games this season. Had 14 tackles in last meeting. Aims for his seventh in row at home with 10+ tackles.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams aims for third in a row with a sack & fourth in a row with 0.5+ sacks.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner had six tackles & set career highs with four pass defensed & two interceptions in Week 4.

Safety Jordan Whitehead had first interception of the season last week. Has pass defensed in three of first four games.

Dolphins vs. Jets stats and leaders Dolphins Jets Dolphins Jets L 27-15 at CIN (TNF) Last Week W 24-20 at PIT 24.5 (9th) Points For 19.0 (20th) 361.0 (10th) Offense 364.5 (8th) Teddy Bridgewater 14/25, 56% (DNQ), 193 yds (36th), 1 TD (T-33rd), 1 INT (T-17th), 77.6 rate (DNQ) Passing Zach Wilson 18/36, 50% (DNQ), 252 yds (33rd), 1 TD (T-33rd), 2 INT (T-24), 59.0 rate (DNQ) Raheem Mostert 39 att (32nd), 147 yds (T-37th), 3.8 avg (T-36th), 0 TD (T-68th) Rushing Breece Hall (R) 38 att (T-38th), 178 yds (33rd), 4.7 avg (T-18th), 1 TD (T-26th) Tyreek Hill

31 rec (T-2nd), 477 yds (1st), 15.4 avg (17th), 2 TD (T-17th) Receiving Corey Davis 15 rec (T-59th), 261 yds (T-22nd), 17.4 avg (T-6th), 2 TD (T-17th) 22.8 (16th) Points Against 25.3 (27th) 403.0 (28th) Defense 326.5 (10th) Melvin Ingram 2 sacks (T-38th) Sacks Quinnen Williams 2.5 sacks (T-31st) Jevon Holland 1 INT (T-20th) Interceptions Lamarcus Joyner 2 INT (T-5th) 0 (4/4) (T-16th) Take/Give Away -2 (7/9) (T-24th) Thomas Morstead 45.2 avg (T-23rd), 40.1 net avg (24th), 6 in 20 (T-16th) Punting Braden Mann 45.7 avg (21st), 41.9 net avg (14th), 7 in 20 (T-12th) Jason Sanders 26 pts (T-22nd), 11/12 PAT, 5/6 FG Kicking Greg Zuerlein 28 pts (T-20th), 7/8 PAT, 7/8 FG