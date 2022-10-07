Dolphins update injuries of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead,

Speaking with the media on Friday ahead of Miami’s Sunday showdown with division rivals, the New York Jets, Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel gave updates on the injuries to several key players on Miami’s side of the field.

When asked if McDaniel could definitively say if star wide-out, Tyreek Hill, would play, the coach had this to say:

“I can say with 100% certainty that he will play or he won’t play. He had something pop up and we’re treating it. We’re very hopeful he’ll play.”

Speaking on the availability of offensive tackle, Terron Armstead, and cornerback, Xavien Howard, Mike McDaniel said this:

“Generally, when players don’t practice, you don’t play them. Absolutes are not my cup of tea. With players like Armstead or X, high caliber NFL level players for a long time, there are exceptions. If X and Armstead are able to go on Sunday, I won’t treat it like my general philosophy and them not fully practicing today will not be a component for my decision on Sunday.”

All eyes will be on today’s injury report and then again on the inactives list on Sunday. If the Dolphins are without multiple key starters, Sunday’s game could suddenly become a whole lot more interesting.

As for quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa - who has already been ruled out for Sunday - McDaniel said that he will not be placed on IR “today or tomorrow” as the team is still gathering information regarding his concussion and/or back issue.