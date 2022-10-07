Through four weeks, Miami has had no issue utilizing Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins traded five draft picks for Tyreek Hill in March and some worried that the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver wouldn’t sustain the success he had with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

according to @zebrasports, tyreek hill ran a total of 1,386 yards — from snap to whistle — vs. the cincinnati bengals. this was a season-high for hill & nearly 200 more yards than any other player. (jessie bates: 1,139 yards) #finsup pic.twitter.com/7QMfeeeFFS — josh houtz (@houtz) October 5, 2022

Hill has been as-advertised after signing a record-setting four-year deal to catch passes from Tua Tagovailoa. Hill has only scored two touchdowns — both coming against Baltimore in Week 2 — and that number could balloon in the coming weeks.

Hill leads the NFL with 477 yards — more than the Chicago Bears as a team (471) — and averages 15.4 yards per reception. There were doubts about Miami’s ability to get the ball to Hill down the field. Just four weeks into his first season with the Dolphins, Hill has caught two of his top-five all-time longest completions.

Tagovailoa launched a ball 46 air yards against Baltimore — one of Hill’s eight plays of at least 20 yards this year. With that said, last week might have been more impressive. Against the Cincinnati Bengals, Teddy Bridgewater sent a strike that went 60-air yards — the longest pass ever delivered to Hill.

Tyreek Hill's All-Time Longest Completions



1 Bridgewater, 60 air yards (W4, 2022)

2 Mahomes, 53 air yards (W12, 2020)

3 Mahomes, 51 air yards (W2, 2020)

4 Mahomes, 49 air yards (W11, 2018)

5 Tagovailoa, 46 air yards (W2, 2022)



(nothing else in career over 45 air yards) — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) October 5, 2022

Mike McDaniel’s passing offense is one of the top units in terms of DVOA due to the explosiveness of Hill and things will look a bit different with Bridgewater under center, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Top passing teams by DVOA pic.twitter.com/KnQWPDy5ro — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) October 6, 2022

“Honestly, just be yourself,” Bridgewater said when meeting with the media earlier this week. “I can’t be Tua (Tagovailoa). I had to learn a lesson when I was in New Orleans. I couldn’t be Drew Brees. So it’s like, as long as I continue to be myself, the guys realize this guy isn’t faking. He’s not trying to be something he’s not. It’s like it’s a sense of relief. Like okay, we know we’re getting the real version of him. He’s not trying to be something he’s not. That’s just my approach every day.”

Miami’s offense may not sustain its 8.8 yards per attempt — which ranks second in the league, behind Philadelphia’s 9.1 yards per passing play — but Hill and running mate Jaylen Waddle will go a long way towards winning on Sunday in New York.