Thursday Night Football Week 5 picks: Colts vs. Broncos

The NFL Week 5 schedule is about to kickoff with a Thursday Night Football meeting between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Denver comes into this game at 2-2 and hoping to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs. who lead the AFC West at 3-1 on the year. The Colts are currently 1-2-1 on the season, just behind the AFC South co-leaders Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, both of whom are 2-2 this year.

As Week 5 begins, it is time to bring you the next round of winners picks from our group of contributors at The Phinsider. Starting in Week 1, our group makes straight-up winners picks for every game on the schedule through the Super Bowl. At the end of the year, we crown a champion from the group - such as Marek Brave who won last year.

In Week 4, James McKinney paced the field at 11-5. Josh Houtz, CT Smith, and I were all 9-7 for the week, while Brave was 8-8 on his picks. Jake Mendel finished the week 7-9.

That brings us to our season standings:

James McKinney - 36-27-1

Kevin Nogle - 35-28-1

Marek Brave - 34-29-1

Josh Houtz - 32-31-1

CT Smith - 32-31-1

Jake Mendel - 31-32-1

On to the first set of picks for this week. You can check out our straight-up winners picks, as well as any picks our contributors made against the spread or on the point total in the graphic below brought to us by Tallysight. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.