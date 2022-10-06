The latest on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, Bridgewater’s readiness, and what the Dolphins must do to beat the Jets

Yesterday, a brand NEW episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show released, and as we are every Wednesday, Jake and I were joined by our good pal Marek Brave to discuss the latest on the Miami Dolphins.

In this episode, Jake, Marek, and I break down Tua Tagovaiola’s head injury, when he might be back and what the future entails for Miami’s star quarterback as the league continues to investigate Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins.

Next, we look at Teddy Bridgewater’s success over the years. Will he be able to lift the Dolphins over his former team, the New York Jets, with nine days to prepare? How can he take advantage of Mike McDaniel’s offense and the explosive playmakers at this disposal?

We then talk about what the New York Jets have to offer with Zack Wilson back at quarterback and a young nucleus of skill players — like running back Breece Hall and a duo of wide receivers in Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson — by his side.

Lastly, we break down Miami’s first injury report of the week, and Marek Brave gives us his prediction ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. the New York Jets. #FinsUp