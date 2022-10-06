Thursday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos Live Thread & Game Information

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off this evening with a face-off between two AFC squads. The Indianapolis Colts will travel west to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos. The Colts have struggled thus far this season going 1-2-1. Rumors have already begun to swirl that the Colts ownership is quickly getting impatient and may be willing to clean house right in the middle of the season, making a victory in this game only that much more pressing for the Colts coaching staff and even certain players who wish to hold onto their positions.

On the other side of the ball, things have not gone a lot better for the Broncos having split their first four game. There was of course the controversy in the first game of the season, where many blamed a coaching decision by their new head coach to run the time out and try a long field goal which was missed, resulting in a 16 to 17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Denver rebounded after the initial loss by beating the Houston Texans and a very good San Francisco 49ers team before dropping a game last week to the Tennessee Titans.

Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) 3rd AFC South @ Denver Broncos (2-2) 3rd AFC West