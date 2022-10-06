Dolphins vs. Jets Week 5 TV broadcast coverage

After a Thursday night game in Week 4, the Miami Dolphins return to their normal Sunday 1 p.m. ET timeslot this week as they visit the New York Jets. Despite the Dolphins still sitting in the top spot in the AFC through four week, this game is being given the regional treatment - and those regions are not exactly large.

CBS has the Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills taking the majority of the coverage in their 1 p.m. ET slot. The Dolphins and Jets will basically only be seen in parts of Florida and around New York City. Tampa, Jacksonville, Tallahassee and the western end of the panhandle (west of Pensacola) are not going to see the game. That leaves just Miami, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Pensacola to receive the game in Florida. Up north the New York City market receives the game.

Hawaii will also see the game, despite Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being out of the game with a concussion. Tagovailoa, who is from Hawaii leading to the weekly television coverage choice there, will be replaced by Teddy Bridgewater this weekend.

An oddity for this game, the broadcast team will be very familiar with the Dolphins. Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins covered the Dolphins game in Week 2 as they beat the Baltimore Ravens. The same crew was back in Week 3 to cover Miami’s win over the Buffalo Bills. This week, they come back for Miami’s Week 5 game against the Jets. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

All the changes and updates can be found on 506Sports.com.