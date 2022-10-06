With Tua Tagovailoa sidelined, running the football is a priority for the Miami Dolphins

Only three teams are averaging fewer rushing yards per game than the Dolphins — and Miami hired a former run-game coordinator as the eleventh head coach in franchise history in the offseason.

Mike McDaniel’s head-coaching career is off to a strong start as the team holds a 3-1 record and first place in the AFC East. With an average of 24.5 points, the Dolphins are scoring the ninth-most points per game, and most of the damage has been done through the air.

Not only does Tyreek Hill lead the NFL with 477 receiving yards (the Bears only have 471 receiving yards as a team), but Miami is averaging 8.8 yards per pass attempt, the second-highest mark in the league.

The offense is soaring through the air but on the ground, the Dolphins are backed up behind waves of traffic. Through roughly a quarter of the season, Miami ranks No. 29 with 69.3 rushing yards per game. Additionally, McDaniel’s offense is one of five units averaging less than two 10-yard gains on the ground per game.

Most big plays through Week 4: pic.twitter.com/KmZcP4bycR — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 4, 2022

Early in the year, Chase Edmonds was Miami’s featured back. He played 63 percent of snaps against the Patriots and 51 percent of snaps against the Ravens. Raheem Mostert played 42 percent of snaps in Week 1 and that number has grown ever since, jumping from 55 and 56 percent in Weeks 2 and 3 to 72 percent last Thursday in Cincinnati.

Mostert carried the ball 15 times for 69 times against the Bengals — both season-bests for the Dolphins. With a divisional showdown against the Jets just days away, McDaniel will look to leverage Mostert’s talents against a New York team that is allowing nearly 109 yards per game on the ground.

Miami's 8.8 yards per pass attempt is the second-highest in the NFL behind Philadelphia. — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) October 5, 2022

Averaging 24.5 points per game, Miami’s offense has been a top-ten unit through four weeks. While adjusting to life with Teddy Bridgewater may take some time, Mostert and the ground game should guide the offense while Tua Tagovailoa recovers from the concussion he suffered against Cincinnati.