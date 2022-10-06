PFF grades Dolphins’ Kader Kohou as top-10 cornerback, highest-graded rookie defender in NFL after four games

For years, I've preached that Pro Football Focus is a great tool. But like every great tool, it should not be used as gospel or the end all, be all. With that said, when it favors a Miami Dolphins player — I tend to believe what they're saying and try to spread the propaganda as much as possible.

This is no different.

Yesterday, Pro Football Focus released their quarterly grades for the 2022 NFL season, and Miami Dolphins' undrafted rookie cornerback, Kader Kohou, was on the list. Not only was he on the list as one of the league's top-10 graded cornerbacks, but he was also Pro Football Focus' highest-graded rookie defender with a minimum of 150 snaps.

Per @PFF, Kader Kohou is the highest graded rookie defender in the NFL. (Minimum 150 snaps).



I think he bumps Nik Needham out of the slot if/when Byron Jones returns. — George Forder (@GeorgeForder3) October 4, 2022

Here's a look at some of Darth Kader's top plays from the first four weeks of the season.

Kader Kohou vs. New England Patriots

.@miamidolphins CB kader kohou played 18 snaps on sunday, and came up big in key situations. first, he does a good job of sniffing out the toss for a -4 yard loss, then the big pass break up on 4th & 3 & his game-changing hit stick that put the final nail in the patriots' coffin. pic.twitter.com/IkOzkWxgPV — josh houtz (@houtz) September 13, 2022

Kader Kohou vs. Cincinnati Bengals

.@miamidolphins rookie CB kader kohou ranks 10th among all NFL cornerbacks according to @PFF. he is their highest-graded rookie defender in the league. (minimum 150 snaps) #finsup pic.twitter.com/f8U3f8WoO9 — josh houtz (@houtz) October 5, 2022

Through four games, the undrafted rookie cornerback from Texas A&M - Commerce has combined for 17 total tackles (15 solo), one forced fumble, two pass breakups, and one tackle for loss.

If Miami wants to defeat an up-and-coming New York Jets team with playmakers Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Elijah Moore on Sunday, they will need another strong performance from the rookie — especially if Xavien Howard isn't 100% or completely out of the lineup entirely.

#Dolphins rookie Kader Kohou ranks 10th among all cornerbacks in overall grade through 4 weeks



Weeks 1-2: 43 snaps

Weeks 3-4: 119 snaps



#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/JZuCcqYXqV — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) October 4, 2022

For all the swings and misses over the last few seasons in the draft and free agency, the Dolphins found a true acorn in Kader Kohou. Now, with Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain in his corner, he looks to become the next great Miami Dolphins cornerback.

What are your thoughts on rookie cornerback Kader Kohou after an impressive start to his career? Are you excited to see him listed by Pro Football Focus as one of the league’s best cornerbacks? Is Darth Kader the greatest nickname in the entire world? Let us know in the comments section below!