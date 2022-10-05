Xavien Howard day-to-day with groin injury; Byron Jones not ready to come off of PUP list for Miami Dolphins

Miami’s CB depth has been tested by strong passing units to start the 2022 NFL season with varying degrees of success. On the one hand, UDFA Kader Kohou has impressed - ranking 10th on PFF’s cornerback grades through Miami’s first four games. On the other hand, former 1st round pick, Noah Igbinoghene, has been a healthy scratch multiple times this season already.

That may change this Sunday against the New York Jets, as Coach Mike McDaniel announced that Byron Jones will not come off of the PUP list this week and that his recovery from offseason ankle surgery has not gone as smoothly as the team had hoped. To further dampen the mood, McDaniel also announced that Xavien Howard is “day-to-day” with a groin injury - though his agent, David Canter, claims it’s actually two separate (severe) groin injuries - after being pulled from the game last Thursday against the Bengals. His status for Sunday’s matchup is uncertain at the time of this writing.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets boast a group of talented, young receivers headlined by Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson. Should Miami be without Howard - in addition to Byron Jones - Miami will be forced to rely on a group of inexperienced and/or under-performing defensive backs.

While some Dolphins’ fans looked at the schedule during the preseason and assumed this Week Five contest against the Jets was an automatic win, Miami’s injuries heading into Sunday’s contest have plenty of people second guessing that premature sentiment.