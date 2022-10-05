 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Eagles capture top spot; Dolphins fall to #4 after Thursday Night loss to Bengals

By Kevin Nogle and Josh Houtz
/ new
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season is officially in the books, and as a surprise to no one, we have a new #1 team at the top of this week’s power rankings.

The Philadelphia Eagles are this week’s top team and remain the NFL’s only unbeaten team through four weeks of the season. But what about the other 31 teams?

Since Kevin was not here last week and I covered the power rankings by myself, I am going to let Kevin have the first pick and the odd numbers, then I will follow with the even selections.

Here are this week’s power rankings!

  1. Philadelphia Eagles
  2. Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Buffalo Bills
  4. Miami Dolphins
  5. San Francisco 49ers
  6. Green Bay Packers
  7. Cincinnati Bengals
  8. Minnesota Vikings
  9. Baltimore Ravens
  10. Los Angeles Rams
  11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Tennessee Titans
  14. Los Angeles Chargers
  15. Arizona Cardinals
  16. Jacksonville Jaguars
  17. Denver Broncos
  18. New York Giants
  19. Las Vegas Raiders
  20. Cleveland Browns
  21. Atlanta Falcons
  22. Seattle Seahawks
  23. New Orleans Saints
  24. Detroit Lions
  25. New York Jets
  26. Indianapolis Colts
  27. Pittsburgh Steelers
  28. New England Patriots
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Chicago Bears
  31. Carolina Panthers
  32. Houston Texans

Loading comments...