2022 NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Eagles capture top spot; Dolphins fall to #4 after Thursday Night loss to Bengals

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season is officially in the books, and as a surprise to no one, we have a new #1 team at the top of this week’s power rankings.
The Philadelphia Eagles are this week’s top team and remain the NFL’s only unbeaten team through four weeks of the season. But what about the other 31 teams?
Since Kevin was not here last week and I covered the power rankings by myself, I am going to let Kevin have the first pick and the odd numbers, then I will follow with the even selections.
Here are this week’s power rankings!
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- San Francisco 49ers
- Green Bay Packers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Minnesota Vikings
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Rams
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Tennessee Titans
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Denver Broncos
- New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cleveland Browns
- Atlanta Falcons
- Seattle Seahawks
- New Orleans Saints
- Detroit Lions
- New York Jets
- Indianapolis Colts
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots
- Washington Commanders
- Chicago Bears
- Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans
