Dolphins fan confidence, playoff chances, and quarterback poll - Week 5 2022

Week 4 was not the coronation of the Miami Dolphins as AFC contenders that we as fans were hoping it would be. A Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was bad. The concussion injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was worse. There are suddenly a lot of questions surrounding the top team in the AFC playoff picture.

The Dolphins will start Teddy Bridgewater in place of Tagovailoa this week, but is that the right move according to the fans? Are you still confident in the direction of the team? Can Miami still make the playoffs following the injury to Tagovailoa? Those are the questions we are asking you this week in out newest SB Nation Reacts poll: