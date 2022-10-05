Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots sign linebacker Jamie Collins to practice squad, release Harvey Langi - Pats Pulpit

Fourth time’s the charm.





Jets Tackle Max Mitchell to Miss Several Weeks; Injury Not Season Ending - Gang Green Nation

Jets right tackle Max Mitchell will miss several weeks due to a knee injury sustained in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers per Ian Rapoport. The good news for the Jets is the injury is not...





Josh Allen doesn’t need to run the football less - Buffalo Rumblings

The rest of the team just needs to run it better

AFC NORTH:

John Harbaugh is to blame for yesterday’s loss, but not for the reason you think - Baltimore Beatdown

Giving your franchise quarterback a chance to win the game is reasonable; other decisions made were not.





The Steelers are reportedly sticking with Kenny Pickett moving forward - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly sticking with their rookie quarterback moving forward.





Joe Mixon meets with Bengals offensive line amidst slow start to season - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals running back is confident the run game will soon improve.





‘Technique’ and over-aggression dooms Browns defense in Week 4 - Dawgs By Nature

Blame can be spread around but where will change come from?

AFC SOUTH:

Dameon Pierce Joins Top Five Houston Texans Running Backs - Battle Red Blog

Rookie running back already in great company.





REPORT: Titans WR Treylon Burks to ‘miss time’ with turf toe - Music City Miracles

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks exited Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Burks was in a visible amount of pain and was...





Jacksonville Jaguars are favorites to win AFC South - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now the favorites to win the AFC South for the 2022 NFL regular season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

They started the season predicted to come in last. Worst to...





Report: Tests on Colts RB Jonathan Taylor’s Ankle Were Negative; Has a Chance to Play on TNF - Stampede Blue

The Colts star running back still has a chance—albeit arguably unlikely, to play on primetime Thursday evening.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos sign RB Latavius Murray off Saints’ practice squad - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos add some veteran depth to their backfield after losing Javonte Williams for the season.





2 Winners, 2 Losers for the Chargers against the Texans in Week 4 - Bolts From The Blue

A rookie offensive lineman turned heads in his first career start.





Raiders’ Week 4 review: Broncos edition - Silver And Black Pride

Execution does Las Vegas wonders in first win of the season





Chiefs-Buccaneers: Kansas City RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco came to life - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco played key roles during win in Tampa Bay.

NFC EAST:

Does Daniel Jones stand a chance of succeeding as a Giant? - Big Blue View

Without a good offensive line or good receivers, the picture is bleak





Different games, different heroes for a deep 2022 Eagles team - Bleeding Green Nation

In the Birds’ four wins, different heroes have emerged in each.





Cowboys Micah Parsons on Dan Quinn: “I’ll go where you go” - Blogging The Boys

Will Micah Parsons’ devotion to his defensive coordinator eventually take him out of Dallas?





Commanders need to bench Carson Wentz, start Taylor Heinicke - Hogs Haven

It’s Taylor Time....again

NFC NORTH:

The Packers have only scored 75 points this season. Is that a problem? - Acme Packing Company

Let’s take a look at what that has meant over the last decade of the NFL.





The Detroit Lions are making some personnel changes on defense - Pride Of Detroit

Lions coach Dan Campbell says to fix their defense, they’re going to make some personnel changes and scale back their scheme.





10 Takes after yet another frustrating Bears offensive performance and a 20-12 loss - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears fell to (2-2) on Sunday afternoon after their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Two turnovers doom an offense who couldn’t get into the end zone, despite the Giants going through both active quarterbacks.





Skol Schemes, Week 4: The Good, The Bad, and The Griddy - Daily Norseman

A quick reaction to an up and down Week 4 win.

NFC SOUTH:

UFO spotted in New Orleans: Unrecognizable Failing Offense - Canal Street Chronicles

Who is this team??





Cordarrelle Patterson to injured reserve after “minor procedure” - The Falcoholic

The team’s top running back missed two practices before the Browns game.





Panthers vs. Cardinals final score, recap: Rhule starts a new losing streak, probably - Cat Scratch Reader

What else can you expect after a performance like that?





A return to the scene of the crime: Chiefs at Bucs, Week 4 recap - Bucs Nation

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs traveled down to Tampa Bay to face the Bucs things went pretty well for the guys in pewter. This game, not so much.

NFC WEST:

49ers vs Rams Week 5: Niners sack Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams in a 24-9 butt-kicking - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers beat the LA Rams in an MNF Week 5 butt-kicking to take first place in NFC West





Cardinals work out four kickers - Revenge of the Birds

Matt Prater dealing with general soreness per Arizona Sports reporter Tyler Drake





Geno Smith is outplaying Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, others - Field Gulls

Hot statistical start has him in very interesting company





Rams-49ers Winners & Losers: Matthew Stafford’s fatal mistake sends LA to 2-2 - Turf Show Times

A backbreaking pick-six by Talanoa Hufanga sealed LA’s fate