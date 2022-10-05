Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots sign linebacker Jamie Collins to practice squad, release Harvey Langi - Pats Pulpit
Fourth time’s the charm.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Tackle Max Mitchell to Miss Several Weeks; Injury Not Season Ending - Gang Green Nation
Jets right tackle Max Mitchell will miss several weeks due to a knee injury sustained in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers per Ian Rapoport. The good news for the Jets is the injury is not...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Josh Allen doesn’t need to run the football less - Buffalo Rumblings
The rest of the team just needs to run it better
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
John Harbaugh is to blame for yesterday’s loss, but not for the reason you think - Baltimore Beatdown
Giving your franchise quarterback a chance to win the game is reasonable; other decisions made were not.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers are reportedly sticking with Kenny Pickett moving forward - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly sticking with their rookie quarterback moving forward.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Mixon meets with Bengals offensive line amidst slow start to season - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals running back is confident the run game will soon improve.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
‘Technique’ and over-aggression dooms Browns defense in Week 4 - Dawgs By Nature
Blame can be spread around but where will change come from?
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Dameon Pierce Joins Top Five Houston Texans Running Backs - Battle Red Blog
Rookie running back already in great company.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
REPORT: Titans WR Treylon Burks to ‘miss time’ with turf toe - Music City Miracles
Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks exited Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Burks was in a visible amount of pain and was...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville Jaguars are favorites to win AFC South - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars are now the favorites to win the AFC South for the 2022 NFL regular season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
They started the season predicted to come in last. Worst to...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Tests on Colts RB Jonathan Taylor’s Ankle Were Negative; Has a Chance to Play on TNF - Stampede Blue
The Colts star running back still has a chance—albeit arguably unlikely, to play on primetime Thursday evening.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos sign RB Latavius Murray off Saints’ practice squad - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos add some veteran depth to their backfield after losing Javonte Williams for the season.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
2 Winners, 2 Losers for the Chargers against the Texans in Week 4 - Bolts From The Blue
A rookie offensive lineman turned heads in his first career start.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders’ Week 4 review: Broncos edition - Silver And Black Pride
Execution does Las Vegas wonders in first win of the season
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs-Buccaneers: Kansas City RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco came to life - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco played key roles during win in Tampa Bay.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Does Daniel Jones stand a chance of succeeding as a Giant? - Big Blue View
Without a good offensive line or good receivers, the picture is bleak
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Different games, different heroes for a deep 2022 Eagles team - Bleeding Green Nation
In the Birds’ four wins, different heroes have emerged in each.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys Micah Parsons on Dan Quinn: “I’ll go where you go” - Blogging The Boys
Will Micah Parsons’ devotion to his defensive coordinator eventually take him out of Dallas?
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Commanders need to bench Carson Wentz, start Taylor Heinicke - Hogs Haven
It’s Taylor Time....again
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers have only scored 75 points this season. Is that a problem? - Acme Packing Company
Let’s take a look at what that has meant over the last decade of the NFL.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The Detroit Lions are making some personnel changes on defense - Pride Of Detroit
Lions coach Dan Campbell says to fix their defense, they’re going to make some personnel changes and scale back their scheme.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Takes after yet another frustrating Bears offensive performance and a 20-12 loss - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears fell to (2-2) on Sunday afternoon after their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Two turnovers doom an offense who couldn’t get into the end zone, despite the Giants going through both active quarterbacks.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Skol Schemes, Week 4: The Good, The Bad, and The Griddy - Daily Norseman
A quick reaction to an up and down Week 4 win.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
UFO spotted in New Orleans: Unrecognizable Failing Offense - Canal Street Chronicles
Who is this team??
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Cordarrelle Patterson to injured reserve after “minor procedure” - The Falcoholic
The team’s top running back missed two practices before the Browns game.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers vs. Cardinals final score, recap: Rhule starts a new losing streak, probably - Cat Scratch Reader
What else can you expect after a performance like that?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
A return to the scene of the crime: Chiefs at Bucs, Week 4 recap - Bucs Nation
The last time the Kansas City Chiefs traveled down to Tampa Bay to face the Bucs things went pretty well for the guys in pewter. This game, not so much.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers vs Rams Week 5: Niners sack Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams in a 24-9 butt-kicking - Niners Nation
San Francisco 49ers beat the LA Rams in an MNF Week 5 butt-kicking to take first place in NFC West
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals work out four kickers - Revenge of the Birds
Matt Prater dealing with general soreness per Arizona Sports reporter Tyler Drake
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Geno Smith is outplaying Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, others - Field Gulls
Hot statistical start has him in very interesting company
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams-49ers Winners & Losers: Matthew Stafford’s fatal mistake sends LA to 2-2 - Turf Show Times
A backbreaking pick-six by Talanoa Hufanga sealed LA’s fate
