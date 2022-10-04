How the Dolphins’ offense will change without Tua Tagovailoa | Week 4 Film Analysis

Thursday was heartbreaking for Miami Dolphins fans everywhere. Not only because the Dolphins lost, but because of the scary injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

I’m sure I speak for everyone reading this article in that we are all praying for Tua to make a full recovery.

From a football perspective, Thursday’s game before the injury was exactly what we have come to expect from this Dolphins team. They utilized pre-snap motion to create mismatches left and right and executed perfectly designed route combinations to scheme guys open post-snap.

After the injury was quite different. While backup quarterback Teddy Beidgewater did not play terribly it was a significant drop-off that the Dolphins will need to get figured out with Tua being out indefintley as of today.

In today’s video, I break down 5 total Tua clips, 4 good, and 1 bad. We then examine 4 total Teddy clips, and discuss how this offense can be successful with Bridgewater under center!