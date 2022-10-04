In the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake Mendel and I recap the Miami Dolphins' 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — but most importantly, we break down the latest on Tua Tagovailoa and how he’s feeling after a devastating hit on Thursday Night Football.

[Please Note: This Podcast was recorded before Teddy Bridgwater was named the Miami Dolphins starting for the team’s Week 5 matchup vs. the New York Jets.]

First, Jake Mendel and I discuss Tua Tagovailoa’s injury from Thursday Night. What were our initial thoughts when his head hit off the ground? Why did Amazon insist on replaying it over and over again? What could this mean for Tagovailoa’s future IF the injury he sustained vs. Buffalo was also a concussion? We also break down the league’s investigation into the Dolphins and why the independent specialist was fired.

Next, we examine how the offense looked under backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. What should we expect moving forward? Why Tyreek Hill has been as good as advertised and more? How will the running backs continue to split carries? Can Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds have that big day we’ve yearned for since Jay Ajayi got traded away to Philadelphia? The weaknesses on the offensive line, and so much more!

We wrap things up by breaking down what we liked about the defense and close the book on the Cincinnati Bengals as the Miami Dolphins prepare for Sunday’s matchup on the road vs. the New York Jets.

How did you like Amazon’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football? Did you think Cincinnati should’ve been fined for the vicious hit on Tua Tagovailoa? How do you feel moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater? Let us know in the comments section below!