Pelissero: Miami’s left guard Liam Eichenberg is expected to miss time with MCL injury

For all that went right in Miami’s 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions, the team didn’t dodge every bullet that came its way on Sunday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday afternoon that the team’s starting left guard, Liam Echenberg, will miss some time with an MCL injury. Pelissero added that the news is better than initially feared despite being carted off.

#Dolphins LG Liam Eichenberg, who was carted off Sunday, suffered an MCL injury, per source. Better news than initially feared, but he will miss some time. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2022

Eichenberg played 53 snaps on Sunday before leaving with the MCL injury. Eichenberg was called for a penalty but didn’t allow a hurry, according to Pro Football Focus.

Second-year professional Robert Jones took over and played the team’s final 15 snaps and didn’t allow any pressure to get to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Jones, in his 102 career snaps on the offensive line, has allowed one sack and no penalties.

With Eichenberg out for at least the short-term future, Jones would be in line to start at left guard. With that being said, Austin Jackson was designated to return from injured reserve on Oct. 12, and if he returns, he could compete with Jones for the starting job at left guard.

Jackson has played just 14 snaps for the team this year, all coming at right tackle. However, the 2020 first-round pick played 887 snaps at left guard last season.