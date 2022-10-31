Bengals vs. Browns winners picks for Monday Night Football Week 8

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season comes to an end tonight with a Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. Tonight’s game features the Cincinnati Bengals visiting their AFC North division rivals, the Cleveland Browns. Both teams are chasing the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens in the division, with the 4-3 Bengals able to tie Baltimore with a win tonight while the Browns are 2-5 on the year and looking to avoid tying the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers at the bottom of the division.

Tonight’s game will air on ESPN. The Manning-cast will also air this week over on ESPN2.

As we do with every game between Week 1 and the Super Bowl, our contributors have picked the winner for tonight’s game. We primarily focus on the straight-up/moneyline winner for our pool, though you can check out any picks made against the spread or for the over/under point total as well. Everything is in the widget below.

So far this week, CT Smith has dominated, going 13-1 through the first 14 games. Jake Mendel is just behind him at 12-2, with James McKinney and Josh Houtz another game back at 11-3. Marek Brave is next at 10-4, and as usual, I am bringing up the rear with a 9-5 record on the week.

On to tonight’s picks. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Our friends at Tallysight provide us with the picks graphics used below.

Here are our Week 8 Monday Night Football picks:

And, since we are now at the end of Week 8, let’s bring together the entire group of picks for this week: