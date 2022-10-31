EDIT: 3:30 PM EDT: The Baltimore Ravens have finalized a trade for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

As things currently stand, the Miami Dolphins are 5-3 and tied for second in the AFC East with the New York Jets. Mike McDaniel’s team feels special this year, but if the Dolphins are looking to make a legit push this season, they may need to make a trade or two to help bolster their roster.

Here are three players the Dolphins should (try to) trade for before tomorrow’s 4 PM trade deadline.

Kareem Hunt, Running Back, Cleveland Browns

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the asking price for Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is reportedly a fourth-round draft pick. And for a team like the Miami Dolphins, who have struggled to get things going on the ground — they are currently ranked 28th in the NFL, averaging 88.1 yards per game — this trade would make a lot of sense.

Hunt, 27, has the skill set to be a starting running back in the league but has played a complementary role to Nick Chubb over the last several years. During his six NFL seasons, Hunt carried the ball 838 times for 3,820 yards and 31 touchdowns. Additionally, he has 191 career receptions for 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns. Hunt runs hard between the tackles but can also do a lot of good stuff in the passing game, an area where Chase Edmonds has struggled. He’s also excellent in pass protection, an area in which Miami would always welcome an upgrade.

A new deal could make things difficult for the Dolphins, but if Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel want to do everything they can to maximize the offense’s true potential. And they are looking for another back to complement starter Raheem Mostert; sending a fourth-round pick for Hunt would make sense.

William Jackson III, Cornerback, Washington Commanders

The very first – and maybe the last – mock draft I ever did for The Phinsider was back in 2016. I had the Dolphins selecting William Jackson III, and it was all based on watching cut-ups of the TV broadcast, which doesn’t paint the best picture for defensive backs.

Nevertheless, I was a big fan of Jackson, and I still am, despite his rocky season in Washington. The truth is, the Commanders play a ton of zone defense, and WJ3 is better suited in man coverage. He’s a physical corner that does an excellent job of jamming receivers at the line. Some might say he’s perfect for Josh Boyer’s defense.

My biggest concern with Jackson is that his best days are behind him. He also carries a sizeable contract that the Commanders would have to pick up a large portion of to make this trade worthwhile. It’s also worth noting that rookie cornerback Kader Kohou has stepped up nicely these last few weeks, and bringing in a veteran could stymy his growth. Nevertheless, if Byron Jones doesn’t intend on returning this season, a move for a cornerback seems inevitable.

Roquan Smith, Linebacker, Chicago Bears

I’m slowly realizing the NFL game is changing, and linebackers aren’t valued like they once were. So for a team like the Dolphins who desperately need help in the secondary or rushing the passer, Smith may not be at the top of their Christmas wishlist. But that’s not going to stop me from speaking it into existence.

Smith is one of the best inside linebackers in football, an area in which the Dolphins have managed to get production out of Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley this season. But with neither player under contract next year and Miami looking to upgrade before the trade deadline, a move for Smith could make sense.

However, one thing that needs to be considered is where the coaching staff currently stands on rookie linebacker Channing Tindall. The 2022 third-round pick has been mostly a special teams contributor through eight games but will hopefully earn more playing time as the season progresses. Could he be Miami’s answer in the middle of Boyer’s defense?

Why were the Patriots only able to rush for 70 yards? Roquan Smith.



PFF probably has him graded poorly but the tape does not lie. This man balled out. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/Ypqx3Ki9ZS — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) October 26, 2022

Bonus: Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Denver Broncos

Earlier today, it was reported that the Miami Dolphins are interested in Denver Broncos’ pass-rusher, Bradley Chubb. The rumor makes sense, considering Miami’s inability to get to the opposing quarterback. But with the ink barely drying on Emmanuel Ogbah’s new deal, is this really the best way for Miami to invest money and future draft capital? I don’t know the answer to that, but I wouldn’t be upset if I got a notification that the Dolphins traded for a 27-year-old outside linebacker who can do it all.

Bradley Chubb clips vs. the NYJ pic.twitter.com/7RvJJJ0FA3 — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) October 27, 2022

