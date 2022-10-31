3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Beat The Lions In Week 8 - 2022

Game Summary:

Two in a row.

The Miami Dolphins squeaked out a 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 9, winning their second consecutive game and improving to 5-3 on the season.

Here’s three reasons why the Dolphins beat the Lions in Week 8:

Reason 1: Tua Tagovailoa

In perhaps his best game yet, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa absolutely ripped apart the Lions’ defense on Sunday, on his way to leading the Dolphins to a win.

He finished the game with 382 total yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, a passer rating of 138.7, and completed 29 of his 36 pass attempts (80%). It was surgical, it was precise, and it was downright elite from Tua. While Miami’s defense struggled to stop a potent Lions offense, it was Tua who kept the Dolphins in the game, answering back every question the Lions’s defense threw at him.

Reason 2: The Cheetah And The Penguin

Tyreek Hill: 12 catches, 188 yards.

Jaylen Waddle: 8 catches, 106 yards, and two touchdowns.

Time and time again, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle show why they are the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL. The pair have now combined for 1,688 receiving yards through 8 games, the most by any teammates through 8 games in the Super Bowl era. Both players absolutely ripped apart the Lions’ secondary on Sunday, and were a big reason why the Dolphins flew home with a win.

On an individual level, Hill is currently on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single season receiving yards record (1,964) and become the first receiver in NFL history reach the coveted 2,000 yard mark. If there were any questions about whether Hill was worth the package Miami sent for him, there should not be anymore.

Reason 3: Raheem Mostert

For only the third time this season, the Dolphins finished a game with over 100+ rushing yards, and a large part of that is due to Raheem Mostert. Many questioned the acquisition of the 30-year-old old running back in the offseason, but over the last few weeks, Mostert has answered those questions.

While he may have only racked up 64 yards on 14 carries yesterday, many of these yards came at crucial times in the game. Of his 14 carries, four helped the Dolphins move the chains and get a new set of downs. He fits this offense to a tee, and is seemingly able to find holes in the offensive line that don’t exist. Sunday was a perfect example of this, and he certainly did his part in ensuring a Dolphins victory in Week 8.

Game Preview:

The Miami Dolphins travel back to the midwest in Week 9, taking on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Dolphins are 4-1 in their last 5 games against the Bears, but have not actually played a game at Soldier Field since 2014, when Ryan Tannehill threw for two touchdowns and helped Miami to a 27-14 victory.

