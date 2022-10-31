Peter King: Jets and Dolphins interested in trading for EDGE Bradley Chubb

With the National Football League’s trade deadline coming tomorrow, November 1st, there are rumors running rampant everywhere you look.

The Dolphins have been rumored to be interested in jettisoning certain players, while they’ve also been talked about as buyers during the trading period as well.

On Monday morning, Peter King wrote in his Football Morning in America column that both the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are interested in acquiring EDGE rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. He sites a “well-plugged-in GM” who says that both teams are in on Chubb at the price of a first round draft pick.

With Miami’s only first round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft coming from the San Francisco 49ers - who continue to win football games, dampening that pick’s value - the Dolphins’ selection is currently slated to be right around pick number 20 in that draft.

Chubb currently has 5.5 sacks on the season, and is on pace to have his most sacks since 2020 when he notched 7.5. In 2018, his rookie season, Chubb gathered 12 total sacks.

The draft pick compensation is one thing. The salary that Chubb will command on a new deal is another ball of wax, as the 26-year-old player will certainly command a deal near the top of the league for all EDGE defenders - a deal that could top $17 million per season.

If Miami is to make a move, we will know very soon as we’re just over a day away from the trade deadline.