Bradley Chubb traded to Miami Dolphins in 2022 trade deadline move

[UPDATE 2:30 PM Eastern, Tuesday] The Miami Dolphins have pulled the trigger, sending a package of players and picks to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Chubb. We will have more soon!

The Broncos acquired the 49ers’ first-round selection who Miami owned, a 2024 fourth-round round selection, and veteran running back Chase Edmonds in return for Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection

[UPDATE Tuesday morning] After Peter King’s report on Monday that the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets were interested in acquiring edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, ESPN’s Adam Schefter spent the day repeatedly saying the Broncos had an offer in hand that included at least a first-round pick. Overnight, however, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio is reporting the trade talks have quieted. He indicates the Broncos could still be considering a deal, but that they are also considering keeping Chubb through the season, then franchise-tagging him in the offseason and attempting to trade him then. The Broncos would need to consider what compensation they could receive now compared to what they think they could receive then. He also mentions the Los Angeles Rams are in consideration, along with the Dolphins.

Florio adds Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett may already be feeling the pressure to perform or risk losing his job, despite this being only his first year in the position. If Hackett feels he needs wins this year to get a second year in Denver, he may be reticent to trade away a player like Chubb. Florio does not rule out the possibility of a trade still happening, but he does seem to believe Denver is not in a rush to get a deal done, despite today’s 4 p.m. ET deadline for trades.

With the National Football League’s trade deadline coming tomorrow, November 1st, there are rumors running rampant everywhere you look.

The Dolphins have been rumored to be interested in jettisoning certain players, while they’ve also been talked about as buyers during the trading period as well.

On Monday morning, Peter King wrote in his Football Morning in America column that both the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are interested in acquiring EDGE rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. He sites a “well-plugged-in GM” who says that both teams are in on Chubb at the price of a first round draft pick.

With Miami’s only first round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft coming from the San Francisco 49ers - who continue to win football games, dampening that pick’s value - the Dolphins’ selection is currently slated to be right around pick number 20 in that draft.

Chubb currently has 5.5 sacks on the season, and is on pace to have his most sacks since 2020 when he notched 7.5. In 2018, his rookie season, Chubb gathered 12 total sacks.

The draft pick compensation is one thing. The salary that Chubb will command on a new deal is another ball of wax, as the 26-year-old player will certainly command a deal near the top of the league for all EDGE defenders - a deal that could top $17 million per season.

If Miami is to make a move, we will know very soon as we’re just over a day away from the trade deadline.