Week 8 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today's early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins.
Week 8 Late After Noon Games
Tennessee Titans (4-2) 1st AFC South @ Houston Texans (1-4-1) 3rd AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 4:05 PM
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Titans -1
- Over/Under: 39.5
Washington Commanders (3-4) 4th NFC East @ Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) 2nd AFC South
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Colts -3
- Over/Under: 40
San Francisco 49ers (3-4) 3rd NFC West @ Los Angeles Rams (3-3) 2nd NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Rams -2
- Over/Under: 42
New York Giants (6-1) 2nd NFC East @ Seattle Seahawks (4-3) 1st NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Seahawks -3.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
