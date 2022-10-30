Dolphins vs. Lions live scoring updates, immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins are in Michigan to face the Detroit Lions in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Miami is 4-3 on the year and looking to keep themselves about 0.500 and moving toward the playoffs. The Lions are 1-5 on the season, looking to prove they are a better team than their record shows, and improve out of the worst-record in the league position.

Can Miami win for the first time in Detroit since 2006? Can the Lions, coached by former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell, pull off the upset? We will react to all of the game action right here.

Score Updates

Dolphins 0 - Lions 14

First Quarter Reactions

The Dolphins won the toss and deferred, making them 7-1 on the year on coin tosses, having only lost last week’s flip. The Lions received the opening kick and immediately took it to the Dolphins. Quarterback Jared Goff threw to Jamaal Willams for 10 yards on the first play, with linebacker Elandon Roberts called for taunting on the tackle, giving Detroit a free 15 yards. Running back D’Andre Swift picked up two yards on the next play, followed by a pass from Goff to Kalif Raymond for 27 yards on a pass that cornerback Xavien Howard just missed being able to break up or intercept. Goff then threw to James Mitchell for 14 yards, setting up 1st-and-Goal at the Dolphins’ seven-yard line. Williams ran it in from there on an easy run up the middle. Lions 7-0.

That was way too easy for the Lions. They went 75 yards in five plays and 2:01 off the clock. They just smacked the Dolphins in the mouth and now Miami has to respond.

Miami started the drive with a 12-yard run from running back Raheem Mostert, followed by a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to fullback Alec Ingold for five yards. Running back Chase Edmonds then picked up eight yards on a rush, but Miami gave it right back on a sack of Tagovailoa. On 2nd-and-18, Tagovailoa found wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for four yards, then he connected with wide receiver Tyreek Hill for 10 yards. On 4th-and-4, Waddle picked up nine yards on a pass from Tagovailoa. On 1st-and-10 from the Lions’ 35-yard line, Tagovailoa threw to rookie Braylon Sanders making his NFL debut, with the receiver making the 13-yard catch but fumbling the ball and having the Lions recover.

Miami clearly was looking to get Hill and Waddle started early. Not the debut Sanders was hoping to have. This is a rough start from both the defense and the offense now.

Detroit again went straight after Miami’s defense and again found success following the turnover. Williams picked up three yards on the first play, then Goff threw to Reynolds for five yards on the next play. On 3rd-and-2, Goff found tight end T.J. Hockenson down the sideline, with the catch and run picking up 58 yards and moving the ball to the Miami 12-yard line. Reynolds picked up five yards on the first down run, then, following an incomplete pass, Goff found Swift in the endzone for the score. Lions 14-0.

Okay, this has started out almost as poorly as it could. What is happening with the defense? Clearly, the Lions saw something on the film and are exploiting it early. The Dolphins need to make an adjustment quickly.