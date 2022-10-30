NFL trade deadline review: Miami Dolphins trade rumors, moves tracker

The NFL trade deadline has arrived. Ahead of today’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, all trades had to be in to the league offices, and there were several of them. The deadline proved to be a busy one, despite there being little movement traditionally. And, including in those moves were two Miami Dolphins trades involving three players and four draft picks.

As the deadline approached, the Dolphins made their first move in acquiring pass-rushing linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Denver Broncos. In exchange, they sent a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round selection along with running back Chase Edmonds. They then filled Edmonds’ spot on the depth chart with the acquisition of running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

It was a fast and furious afternoon in South Florida and all around the league. The deals set up Miami for the rest of the season, especially with an update to their pass rush, as well as reset the Dolphins’ draft picks for the next three years.

The pre-deadline discussion for the Dolphins had centered on three players who could be considered for trades away from the team. The top rumors all surrounded tight end Mike Gesicki. Playing this season on the franchise tag and a player who is seen as a top pass-catching tight end in the league, Gesicki’s role with the Dolphins has been minimized over the first half of the 2022 season. Head coach Mike McDaniel’s offensive system relies on tight ends who can serve as a blocker as well as a pass catcher; Gesicki’s strengths in the passing game are offset by struggles as a blocker. He was believed to be an intriguing target for teams willing to re-sign him after the season. According to reports, the Dolphins were listening to offers for Gesicki, but it appears Miami never really considered moving him.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had been a discussed player who could be shipped out of South Florida. Miami believes in third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson and the thought was the Dolphins could decide it is worth picking up either a depth player or a draft pick for Bridgewater if someone were to make an offer. However, after the deadline, Miami did not seem to be interested in trading their backup quarterback.

On Sunday, the Dolphins added some speculation of their own with the healthy scratch of safety Eric Rowe ahead of the team’s game against the Detroit Lions. Even Rowe admitted he was surprised by the move. After the trade deadline, it appears that was all just speculation and the Dolphins really did just to scratch Rowe.

Monday, 10/31 NFL Trade Deadline Rumors and Reports

Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (9:06 a.m. ET) - According to a report from Peter King, the Dolphins are interested in acquiring edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Broncos. The move would not be cheap, with a first-round pick expected to be included if any team were to make the deal. King reports the New York Jets are also interested in Chubb.

Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears—>Baltimore Ravens (4:04 p.m. ET) - Not a Dolphins rumor, but it does impact the Dolphins. The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens on Monday. The move impacts the Dolphins immediately, as they prepare to play the Bears this week who will now be without Smith, and potentially in the AFC playoff picture, where the Ravens just added a top-notch reinforcement to their defense. Luckily, Miami already played the Ravens this year.

Tuesday 11/1 NFL Trade Deadline Rumors and Reports

Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (9:03 a.m. ET) - Overnight, Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk indicated the Broncos’ appetite for trading away Chubb may have diminished, and that talks they were having have quieted. He did not say they were not going to make a trade before today’s deadline, but he seemed to believe it is less likely today than it was yesterday.

TRADE: Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos —> Miami Dolphins: The deal went through and Miami traded for Bardley Chubb. In exchange for the 2020 Pro Bowl linebacker, the Dolphins sent to the Broncos a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round selection, along with running back Chase Edmonds. They also picked up a 2025 fifth-round pick in the deal.

TRADE: Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers—> Miami Dolphins: Miami backed up the Chubb trade with another move, adding running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick. The move immediately gives Miami a replacement on the roster for running back Chase Edmonds, who was sent to the Broncos in the Bradley Chubb trade.

