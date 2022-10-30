Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions: Live Thread & Game Information

Following the Miami Dolphins' red-hot start of ripping off three wins to start the season, the team lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as well as the next three contests. Last week Miami not only got back Tua, their starting quarterback but also back to winning with a 16 to 10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week the Phins will travel north to Michigan to take on the Detroit Lions.

On the other side of the ball, the Detroit Lions are in the midst of another rough season. After six games, the Lions only have a single win under their belt putting former Miami Dolphins assistant coach and interim head coach Dan Campbell on the hot seat early on in the season. Detroit's lone win came over the Washington Commanders in week two. They have since followed that up with four straight losses, including their loss last weekend to the Dallas Cowboys 6 to 24 following Detroit's bye week.

Please use this afternoon’s live game thread to follow and discuss today’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do in any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on sharing, requesting, or even discussing illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.

Miami Dolphins (4-3) 3rd AFC East @ Detroit Lions (1-5) 4th NFC North