How to watch Dolphins vs. Lions in NFL Week 8

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a victory on Sunday Night Football looking to put together back-to-back wins and move to two games over the 0.500 mark for the 2022 season. They are in Michigan for this afternoon’s Week 8 contest against the Detroit Lions, facing off against their former interim head coach Dan Campbell, now working the sidelines in his second season as the Lions’ head coach. Miami comes into this game at 4-3, in third place in the AFC East and in the sixth-seeded position in the early AFC playoff picture, while the Lions are 1-5, in last place in the NFC North and holding the worst record in the league.

Miami comes into this game with the number one receiver, Tyreek Hill, and number four receiver, Jaylen Waddle, in the league in terms of yardage this season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is starting his second game since missing two weeks with a concussion, leads the league in yards per attempt and is fourth in passer rating on the season. If Tagovailoa can look more like the player who had three strong games to start the season as compared to the player who seemed to still have some rust on him during the Dolphins’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Miami should be able to put pressure on the Lions’ 32nd-ranked defense.

The Dolphins are listed as 3.5-point favorites as of Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 52 points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (4-3) vs. Detroit Lions (1-5)

2022 NFL Season Week 6

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Oct. 30, 2022

Where is the game?

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwaia

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

705

How can I stream the game?

Sling TV

FuboTV

Paramount+ (CBS Local)

(CBS Local) NFL+ (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM channels: 108/389 (Dolphins), 111/231 (Lions)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Alex Kemp (Referee); Mike Morton (Umpire); Danny Short (Down Judge); Jeff Bergman (Line Judge); John Jenkins (Field Judge); Dale Shaw (Side Judge); Scott Helverson (Back Judge); Mike Chase (Replay Official); Jamie Alfieri-Tuss (Replay Assistant)

This is the second Dolphins game for Alex Kemp and crew. They also worked the Dolphins-Bills game in Week 3.

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -3.5

O/U: 52.0

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Wide receiver River Cracraft - neck (Dolphins); Safety DeShon Elliott - finger (Lions); Defensive end Charles Harris - groin (Lions); Cornerback Mike Hughes - knee (Lions); Cornerback Chase Lucas - ankle; Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu - ankle (Lions); Tackle Matt Nelson - calf (Lions)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: Tight end Tanner Conner - knee (Dolphins); Safety Clayton Fejedelem - groin (Dolphins); Cornerback Xavien Howard- groin (Dolphins); Punter Thomas Morstead - illness (Dolphins); Tight end Durham Smythe - hamstring (Dolphins); Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah - back (Dolphins); Guard Jonah Jackson - neck (Lions); Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown - concussion protocol (Lions)

The Dolphins added Cracraft to the injury report and ruled him out on Saturday.

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Dolphins - Safety Verone McKinley III (3rd elevation); Wide receiver Braylon Sanders (1st elevation)

Lions - Wide receiver Maurice Alexander; Wide receiver Stanley Berryhill

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

Larnel Coleman, offensive tackle - 3 elevations (Weeks 2-4) - Signed with the Carolina Panthers on 10/25/22

on 10/25/22 River Cracraft, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 4

Verone McKinley III, safety - 3 elevations (Weeks 1, 7-8)

Brandon Shell, offensive lineman - 2 elevations (Week 5-6) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 7

Braylon Sanders, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 8)

Kion Smith, offensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 6)

Ben Sille, defensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 7)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Dome stadium

Outdoors: Mostly cloudy, 56°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 7-5 (regular season)

Who won most recently?

Lions 32-21 at Miami, 10/21/18 (2018 Week 7)

Who won most recently at site?

Lions 20-16 at Detroit, 11/9/14 (2014 Week 10)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Lions)

Dan Campbell (0-0 vs. Dolphins)

